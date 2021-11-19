The oil market remains paralyzed due to the lack of permits from the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) for transportation, storage, distribution and sale projects for service stations, which amount to 100 million dollars.

The eServices consultancy points out that there are 1,000 permits that are waiting to be approved by the CRE, of which 50% correspond to gas stations.

Alicia Zazueta, general director of eServices, commented that despite the good intentions of the CRE to unlock the permits, it does not go beyond that, since there is no work plan.

“There are no concrete figures, a direct defined work plan where they say: as of December 31 we are going to approve 300 requests for dispensing, they do not have that or at least it has not been presented,” he said in an interview during the Information Day for the Compliance of the Gasoline Sector 2021.

Zazueta points out that every day they are awaiting the CRE sessions where they respond to the permits with the hope that all the projects will be released, “this is the whole market,” in his office they have pending authorizations for almost 2 years and he assures that it has not been because of the pandemic, since it has been active in other sectors.

Andrés Gutiérrez Torres, president of the Board of Directors of the Mexican Association of Service Station Providers (AMPES), pointed out that unfortunately the CRE kept a seal on all the information, this from the beginning of 2021 until now that it has changed to the green traffic light than another instead of “eyedropper” they began to release some permissions.

For example, recently the CRE approved 12 permits for service stations, but there are more than 400 new permits that want to leave, “the sector needs to reactivate.”

CRE operations

On another issue, Alicia Zazueta says that service stations are already being impacted by CRE operations with other authorities, in which they have closed private storage terminals.

“From one moment to another, some carriers no longer let them enter the storage yards due to the lack of Annex 1 of the CRE, where all the units are listed, this is very recent, in the last two months we have had this problem” .

So the gasoline operators have to look for another supplier to transport the fuels, this has a direct impact on the price to the public, because when looking for other freight forwarders where they do not have any commercial relationship the services becomes more expensive, on average it is one pesos per liter gasoline or diesel.

