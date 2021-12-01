Of the 5 best-selling mobiles in the world, only one is Android

A new study has revealed that Android You don’t have a good time when it comes to selling for millions of dollars. It is normal, since the diversification of models in Android devices is vastly greater than that of Manzana, so sales are divided among many more smartphones. Today we tell you what are the 5 best-selling mobiles of the whole year 2021 and how many Android there are between them. Spoiler: only one reaches the TOP and it is not particularly interesting.

The best-selling Android on the planet costs 150 euros

An analysis of the first 9 months of the year has revealed that among the 5 best-selling mobiles of the year there is only one Android. Apple takes the triumph with 4 of its mobiles among the best sellers. This is not a problem for Android, as many more Android phones are currently sold around the world than apple devices.

The problem with Android mobiles is that sales are not concentrated in 4 or 5 models as is the case with Manzana. In the Google ecosystem there are hundreds of models distributed among dozens of brands. These are the 5 best-selling mobiles of the planet in 2021:

iPhone 12 Samsung Galaxy A12 iPhone 11 iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 12 Pro

It is quite curious to see that all the Apple mobiles on the list exceed 600-700 euros / dollars, while the Samsung Galaxy A12 costs about 150 euros on Amazon. It has a lot of merit to get on this list as a Android mobile, as it means that you have excelled enormously in a market full of options.

If you want a mobile with IOS and relatively new, you can choose between 6 or 7 models, while on Android you probably have more than 50 at home price range. While Apple takes the triumph of Android bestselling models keeps a higher percentage of sales around the globe.