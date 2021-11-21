The Royal Mint, after 126 years of history, prints the last banknotes denominated in pesetas. EFE / MG



1564: Miguel López de Legazpi’s fleet sets sail from the port of Navidad (Mexico) bound for the islands of Poniente, an undertaking that culminated in the conquest of the Philippines for the Spanish Crown.

1916: Sinking of the Britannic, Titanic’s sister ship, after an explosion while sailing through the Aegean Sea.

2000: The National Mint and Stamp Factory of Spain makes the last banknotes in pesetas.