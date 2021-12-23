Reuters.- Novavax Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine is effective in generating a immune response against omicron variant and an additional booster dose produces greater resistance to the new mutation, according to the first data from a study published Wednesday.

Novavax said the data was taken from its ongoing studies on the effectiveness of its vaccine in adolescents and as a booster.

This week, Novavax’s 2-dose protein-based vaccine was licensed for use by regulators in the European Union and the World Health Organization (WHO). The vaccine had already been approved by countries like Indonesia and the Philippines, but not by the United States.

Read: United States Authorizes Emergency Use of Pfizer’s Anticovid Pill

Novavax is working on the development of a specific vaccine against omicron and said Wednesday that it expects to start manufacturing doses of the injection against the variant in January.

The drugmaker will begin shipping vaccines to the 27 member states of the European Union in January as part of its agreement to supply up to 200 million doses.

The company will also start shipments in early 2022 to COVAX, a WHO-supervised vaccine distribution mechanism that allocates Covid-19 inoculations to poorer countries.

Novavax and its partner, the Serum Institute of India, agreed to ship more than 1.1 billion doses of the vaccine to COVAX.

