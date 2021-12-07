Nokia XR20 specifications

The XR20 is a large phone, with a nearly 7-inch screen, thick and solid, but it looks tough and attractive. It weighs 250 grams, which puts it in the heavy phone quadrant, but it doesn’t feel like much in everyday use. In addition to the Gorilla Glass Victus glass on the front, materials include an aluminum frame and a tough polymer body in granite color. The metal buttons give it a premium touch and the fingerprint reader on the right edge works quickly.

At the bottom it has, in addition to a powerful speaker, a USB type C connector for charging and data, and a standard 3.5mm audio connector, in addition to the microphone. In fact, you have several microphones placed in different parts of the body, to achieve the recording of your OZO Spatial Audio. The inner tray accepts a combination of two nano SIMs (4G or 5G, where available) or one plus a microSD card. The battery is 4,630mAh and supports 18W wired and 15W wireless fast charging, with the Qi protocol.

The box includes a charger, and it takes approximately two hours to fully charge; with average use, the battery can last two days; The screen with Full HD + resolution (1080 x 2400) is the one that typically consumes a lot of battery, but with its large size and good brightness, it is inevitable to use it to consume video on social networks or with streaming applications.

Its 6GB of memory and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor are combined with a light version of Android so that it does not feel at all slow, in fact, the face unlocking is super fast, the video apps work smoothly and the casual games they do not pose a performance problem for the XR20.

The Android One, version 11, scraps extra or heavy apps as a premise, which helps conserve most of the 128GB of storage that comes out of the box, which can be expanded up to an extra 512GB with a microSD card.

The cameras have good optics, but they are limited to two lenses (48MP the main one, and 13MP the wide angle) and the presence of a macro lens is strange. The front camera is 8MP and none of them record 4K video. Nokia’s challenge will be to find a way to improve them via software so that within 3 years they will continue to be competitive.