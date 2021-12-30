If you have not seen the movie, of course you are not reading ropes. In this text we are going to talk about how the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home It could have been totally different from what we saw in theaters. And it is that the scriptwriters of the film had a plan A –which later became the B– in case the casting team did not achieve what they had in mind for the end of the Spider-Man trilogy.

In this way, the scriptwriters had prepared a whole plot that would make up for the lack of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the previous Spider-Man, along with the current Tom Holland. Of course, the impact would not have been so massive if the three historical superhero movies had not appeared, but Marvel and Sony had the objective of ending the franchise yes or yes.

From an interview to THR, the writers pointed out that the entire third act, the one that makes up the final of Spider-Man: No Way Home, was created by and for the actors after they signed the contract. In fact, the script for it was only given to them moments after signing the contract in absolute secrecy. And, of course, shortly before filming begins. What was there before? That may be the best kept secret in Marvel history; at least for now.

The writers themselves point out that the entry of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield turned the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home to something more emotional than they had originally thought. The actors, who came from playing their own versions of Spider-Man, had the possibility to modify substantial parts of the text and scenes. All with the aim of adapting the last film to the tone they had taken a few years ago.

“They had great ideas that really elevated everything we were looking for and added layers and a bow and we really started to perfect the idea that these two guys were really helping Tom’s Peter on his journey to becoming who he ends up becoming. There is a crucial moral moment that they help him overcome at the climax of the film. A lot of that was contributed by Tobey and Andrew’s ideas and shaping what they thought their characters could bring to this story. “ Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, writers of Spider-Man: No Way Home

And if we look back, the entrance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield has much more significance than just the final finale of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In addition to changing the ending to the epic point it reached, the movie it was a tribute to the fans of all the sagas of the character. Together with the contributions of the actors, the writers managed to make the perfect symbiosis between the new and the best memories of Marvel history.

In any case, like or not the ending of Spider-Man: No Way home, the writers are clear. And they go further. In the same interview they point out an interesting fact: it’s even the perfect ending for Holland himself within the entire Marvel universe. And although they are prepared for something more of the character, it is the finishing touch for the superhero.