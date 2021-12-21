No Way Home is already the highest grossing film of this year

After a long time of waiting, the day has finally come and Spider-Man: No Way Home it is now available globally. Everything seems to indicate that the film ended up leaving fans and critics extremely satisfied, since it debuted with a perfect rating in Rotten tomatoes And of course, it also had incredible box office results.

In accordance with Fandango, No way home has broken records at the box office of U.S, far surpassing other premieres of Marvel What Shang-Chi and Eternals, in addition to having raised more money than all the other releases this year combined. In fact, it is said that it also surpassed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which had one of the best premieres in North America when it was released years ago.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters earlier today, and Fandango has already sold more tickets for the movie than for all of the other premieres put together this year. No Way Home has been the best-selling film to date since its tickets went on sale 3 weeks ago. “

🎟️As #SpiderManNoWayHome hits theaters today, Fandango has already sold more tickets for the film than it has sold for the entire theatrical run of any 2021 release.

🎟️#NoWayHome has been the top-selling title every day since tickets went on sale 3 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/VXfaOooEaq – Fandango (@Fandango) December 16, 2021

Despite the fact that his own Tom holland described it as “the closure of his character”, Sony and Marvel confirmed that the actor will continue to be present for future projects of the arachnid, although at the moment we do not know exactly when we will see him in the suit again

Editor’s note: Honestly, this was something the vast majority of us saw coming. The movie was hands down the most anticipated this year, and with all the buzz about the possible Spider-Verse, people wanted to know first-hand if this was going to happen or not.

Via: ComicBook