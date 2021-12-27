Nintendo wins another legal battle against piracy

It’s no secret that Nintendo is one of the video game companies with the lowest tolerance for piracy, and just this year we have seen the legal team of the Big N do everything possible to prevent users from misusing its software. Well now we can add another victory to this list.

Happens that Nintendo obtained a mandate from the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom against six internet providers; BT, EE, Plusnet, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media, who from now on, must block access to certain ROM portals for two years. Here we leave you with the specific sites:

– nsw2u.xyz

– nsw2u.org

– nsw2u.net

– nswrom.com

Nintendo believes that several of these hacking sites are monetized through advertising, in addition to that, according to the Big N, adult material is also shown when you want to download a ROM from these portals. Nintendo claims they previously wanted to contact the owners of these sites to resolve the issues out of court, but were unsuccessful.

The judge Joanna smith concluded that these sites do indeed offer illegal material from Nintendo, and that the vast majority of downloads come from United KingdomBesides, of course, all the violations of the intellectual property of the Japanese company.

Editor’s note: It is clear that Nintendo has no intention of slowing down its crusade against piracy, although it will be impossible to block all sites that offer illegal material from the company. In any case, it is respected that the Big N wants to protect its IPs at all costs.

Via: Nintendo life