It has been a long time since the so-called Expansion Pack for the Nintendo Switch Online was officially announced. In his presentation, his main addition were Nintendo 64 and SEGA Megadrive games, both classic consoles where they exist. Furthermore, some time later it was announced that would include Animal Crossing New Horizons paid DLC with the service.

On October 26, this service was officially put on sale to an annual price of € 39.99 for an individual subscription, and € 69.99 for a family group. The problem came when users were able to test these games (especially the Nintendo 64 ones), as they discovered a lot of bugs and errors.

Among these problems we can highlight the exaggerated “input lag”, problems with textures or unstable servers. This led to a lot of fans were upset with Nintendo and demanded an explanation, and now they have finally responded.

Doug Bowser comes to the rescue

This answer has come from the hand of the well-known president of Nintendo of America: Doug Bowser. In an interview with The Verge commented the following: “We are constantly looking for ways to improve our online features and those games, and adding value through more services and more games as we go”. He also added “We take feedback very seriously and continue to look for ways to improve overall performance. For us, it’s about quality and good content, at a great price ».

These statements seem to indicate that the Japanese company is currently working on ways to fix bugs in Nintendo 64 games. It is also made clear that still thinking about adding new games to the service, something that they already promised when this expansion pack was officially announced. Those who have paid for this service can rest assured that they will receive new content.

In addition to this you can also extract from these statements that the company is looking for new ways to improve its online services. This is something that has been demanded by users since the original Nintendo Switch Online was released, and it seems that Nintendo will finally satisfy these fans.