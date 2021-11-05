The Nintendo Switch it is one of the best established consoles in history. The company’s hybrid system was a resounding success in every corner of the globe, surprising many after the great failure of the Wii U during its useful life. Now, Nintendo has revealed the amount of sales the Nintendo Switch has achieved since its launch in 2017, and on its way to becoming the best-selling desktop console of the company’s history.

Nintendo has revealed that, during April and September 2021, the Nintendo Switch managed to sell the not inconsiderable amount of 8.28 million Of units. In addition, they detail that 6.45 million of these units belong to the original Nintendo Switch, while the The remaining 1.82 million would belong to sales of the Nintendo Switch Lite. However, as surprising as it may be, these numbers make up a decline in sales If we compare it with the same period of fiscal year 2020, although at that time sales were greatly benefited by the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the quarantine.

Currently, Nintendo Switch ranks as the second best-selling console in Nintendo history, just behind the Wii. In terms of software sales, the console continues to hold second place, with a total of 681 million units of software sold. Your hardware, on the other hand, has been sold a total of 92.87 million times Worldwide.

Nintendo switch it is less than 10 million units away from reaching the top of the list. Thanks to the new OLED Model Switch and the arrival of Christmas 2021, the console is very likely to surpass the achievement of the Wii sometime next year, crowning itself as the best-selling console in Nintendo history.