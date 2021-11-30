The company Turtle beach is one of the leading peripheral manufacturers in the video game industry. Specialized in the audio sector, but with other peripherals with its second brand, Roccat, of which we have spoken to you on occasion, the company is capable of offering high quality products. Without going any further, from SomosXbox today we bring you our Turtle Beach Recon 500 review

Construction

The first thing we notice with the Turtle Beach Recon 500s is that the build is better on the eye than the Recon 200s we reviewed a few weeks ago. The body is built in plastic, reinforced with a steel headband, and has a hinge system that allows each earphone to rotate to fit more easily on our head.

On the left side of the headphones we find a removable microphone, which will allow us to use these headphones even outdoors if we wish, giving way to a more common aspect than that of most gaming headphones.

In the lower left we have the volume controller, that will allow us to adjust the sound to our liking; and on the outside of the left earphone we will have a button integrated with the chassis that will allow us to silence our microphone, with a very successful position in our opinion.

Finally, we have pads covered by a fabric material, designed to control the temperature of our ears during long gaming sessions. In addition, they have a technology called ProSpecs, which guarantees the comfort of all those who wear glasses, and about which we can tell you that it works like a charm.

A soft sound

The Turtle Beach Recon 500 have a balanced sound in video games. We are facing a fairly precise audio, which will be able to perfectly emit each of the sounds that we hear in our game sessions. However, it has some but in its bass.

While the audio in the treble performs better than other headphones in the same price range, bass tends to be somewhat “soft”, something that we could appreciate while playing Battlefield 2042, where the explosions and shots had a lower force than that heard in other headphones.

Analysis of the Turtle Beach Recon Controller, an ideal controller for shooters

Even so, the sound is quite good, leaving quite good sensations in the weeks that we have been able to use these Recon 500. Also, where these headphones stand out is in the clarity with which we will listen to our friends, being a perfect option for when we want to play some games with them through Partys.

However, it is important to highlight a negative aspect in this regard, and that is that the microphone of the headphones does not block the audio that they emit, which causes us to have to repeatedly adjust the volume we hear so that the unwanted echo does not appear in our talks.

Comfort per flag

As we have commented, The Turtle Beach Recon 500 have a system called ProSpecs, designed for those users who use glasses in their gaming or multimedia consumption sessions. In this sense, the finish of the headphones is fantastic, with an ideal comfort for long gaming sessions where the use of glasses is not a problem.

In addition, compared to its little brother, with the Recon 500 Turtle Beach it has achieved a much more comfortable construction. If with the Recon 200 we commented that the inclination of the sides did not finish convincing us, this time we have an ideal position for the headphones, fitting perfectly with our ears without having to place the peripheral in one way or another. If we add to this that the pressure they exert is excessively low, we are faced with very comfortable headphones.

What is maintained with respect to the entry-level model is the pad fabric, which is quite cool, which is undoubtedly an element that favors using the Recon 500 for long gaming sessions.

Conclusions

The Turtle Beach Recon 500 are headphones to consider. Their construction is very good, with a totally correct position of the different elements. In addition, although with a somewhat low bass, the sound is fantastic, and the headband is very comfortable, both for users who wear glasses and for those who do not.

However, it has some negative element, such as that the microphone captures the sound of the headphones themselves, which will lead us to have to play for a while with the sound level we hear. But still, for us The Turtle Beach Recon 500 are highly recommended headphones.

