

Dec 06, 2021 at 19:06 CET



Nil Llop is getting closer and closer to certifying its presence in the next Beijing Winter Games 2022 after its participation in Salt Lake City. The Catalan skater signed two new national records, in the 500 meters, where he dropped for the first time from 35 seconds (34.972), and in the 1000 meters (1: 08.869).

In his third round of the World Cup this season, Llop He took advantage of the speed of the Salt Lake City track, one of the fastest on the ISU circuit, to lower his marks.

This weekend, on the American track, Llop He again lowered his marks in the 500 meters in individual races, finishing 19th and 23rd in Division B, setting the new best time at 34.972.

In the absence of one last appointment, the one that will be held December 10-12 in Calgary (Canada), Catalan has the Olympic dream close at hand. In the 500m ranking, Nil Llop ranks 36th with 38 points. Regarding the 1,000 meters, his position in the ranking is 48th, with 4 points.

The skater was optimistic about his options. “Thank you all, it has not been the weekend we expected but it was clear that it was not going to be easy, I am very confident in my possibilities and we will fight until the end for places in Calgary,” he wrote on his social networks.