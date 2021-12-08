Nick Offerman to play Bill in the Last of Us series

Every time new details have been revealed about the series de The Last of Us preparing Hbo, and this time it is not necessary to talk about a leak, but about an official data. Happens that Bill Offerman, recognized for his role as Ron swanson in comedy Parks and Recreation, will be giving life to Bill in this future adaptation of the acclaimed video game.

Previously, With O’Neill He had been selected for this role, but sources close to the production claim that the actor had to walk away from the project due to scheduling problems. Now will be Offerman who will replace him as Bill and who will also appear alongside Murray bartlett What Frank, another of the survivors.

In the game, Bill help to Joel and ellie when they are ambushed by a group of thieves. At first, Bill He did not want to offer his help, but Joel reminded him that he owed him one so he had no other but to agree. We do not know if the situation of Bill in the series it will be the same as in the work of Naughty Dog, but almost all the characters confirmed for this production have left the video game. I mean, we still don’t have any original ones.

Editor’s note: Well, it seems that Bill will have a much more important role in the series than he did in the video game. After all, you don’t hire someone like Offerman just to appear on the show for a few minutes. It remains to be seen how faithful the series will be to the work of Naughty Dog, but so far the selected actors have been very good.

Via: Variety