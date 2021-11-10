After a few months absent, on October 26, 2021, the HONOR brand was officially presented, a completely independent company from the one we remember, but which maintains in its DNA to bring the best technology to all users.

The company’s forecasts are more than hopeful: after its official presentation in January of this year, last August in China it reached a market share of more than 16%. Now they hope to repeat the same success in Europe and, more specifically, in the Spanish market.

At the presentation event, we were able to see the HONOR 50 series, made up of the new HONOR 50 and HONOR 50 Lite. Both phones have an attractive design, a very balanced performance and, above all, a very versatile video camera capable of immortalizing any moment. Do you want more details? Keep reading…

HONOR 50: Snapdragon processor, groundbreaking design and incredible battery

If we start with the aesthetic section, the first thing we think about when holding the HONOR 50 with one hand is that we are facing a terminal premium, thanks to an ultra-thin bezel on the front and glass edges with which the 6.57-inch OLED screen becomes even larger.

The choice of colors is also striking. When we turn the terminal in different positions, it changes color and brightness.

Leaving the design behind, it’s time to talk about the processor. HONOR 50 is the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset. The result is a powerful phone capable of performing perfectly in any situation, regardless of the demands of our day to day or even to unleash our side. gaming.

On the other hand, a first-class terminal completes a 120Hz screen refresh system and a 300Hz touch sampling frequency. The translation of this is the display of content in a much more agile way, from making scroll on a website to play an action video game.

As for battery, it will not be a problem since it has 4,300 mAh and a 66W fast charging system with which to charge up to 70% in just twenty minutes.

We come to the highlight: the camera

Despite all the above, one of the aspects that most attracted attention was the camera system of the new HONOR 50, designed to make the experience more complete and interesting. vlogging. More and more people need to make their recordings in the here and now, and with more than outstanding results. For this reason, HONOR has equipped its new terminals with an off-road camera, with good performance in difficult situations (such as in low light) and in an agile and solvent way.

At the hardware level and starting with the front camera, we have a 32 megapixel sensor, with a 90º viewing angle that helps to open the plane and include more people if, for example, we want to make a selfie.

As for the main camera, we have a quad module, consisting of a 108 megapixel main sensor, an 8 MP wide angle camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth camera. Combined, all of them allow you to take photos and videos with great clarity.

Is there anything better than a great front camera and a great main camera? Yes, to be able to combine them in the same video. This is precisely what HONOR has achieved in obtaining results from videos with different perspectives in world-class recordings.

New online store: HiHonor

For all people who want to find the best products and at the best price, Honor has launched its online store: HiHonor. The opening date was November 2 to host the pre-sale of the two new terminals, HONOR 50 and HONOR 50 Lite.

All the people who want to buy the new Honor 50 in advance, They will have until November 15 to benefit from the promotion of pre order, the gift of some Earbuds 2 Lite

Specifically, the HONOR 50 has a starting price of 529 euros in its version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 599 euros in the 8GB + 256GB configuration. For his part, HONOR 50 Lite is marketed in a single 6GB + 128GB configuration for 299 euros.

Finally, on the occasion of the inauguration of the HiHonor store, from November 2 to 11, for purchases over 500 euros, a discount of 50 euros will be applied.