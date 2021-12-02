Samsung has renewed the lowest part of her Galaxy A family launching two devices in the United States. The first of them is the Galaxy A03s, which we already met in August and which has already been on sale in Spain for a couple of months, but the second, the Galaxy A13, is completely new.

This model comes to succeed the Galaxy A12 that was presented a year ago and has become a best seller. Now Samsung wants to repeat its success with the Galaxy A13, but with a great novelty that has caused its price to rise: has 5G connectivity thanks to MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G data sheet

SASMUNG GALAXY A13 5G Screen 6.5 inch LCD Resolution: HD + (1,600 x 720 pixels) Refresh rate: 90 Hz Processor Dimensity 700 RAM Determined Storage 64 GB + microSD up to 1 TB software Android 11 + Samsung One UI Rear camera Main: 50 MP f / 1.8 Macro: 2 MP f / 2.4 Depth: 2 MP f / 2.4 Frontal camera 5 MP f / 2.0 Battery 5,000 mAh Fast charge 15 W Connectivity 5G, ac WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack Others Side fingerprint reader Dimensions and weight 164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm 195 g Price About 220 euros to change

Evolution in connectivity, photography and screen

Unlike the Galaxy A12, which is a 4G phone, the new A13 is compatible with the 5G networks in the sub-6GHz bands. This is possible thanks to MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor, which is accompanied by 128 GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card. The South Korean manufacturer has not specified the RAM, but it is speculated with 4 GB.

The Galaxy A13 5G includes a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with HD + resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of 90 Hz (on the A12 the refresh rate is 60 Hz). As an operating system, it brings Android 11 with the Samsung layer, and to power itself, it has a 5,000 mAh battery compatible with 15 W fast charging.

The photographic equipment has also evolved, so that it is now composed of a 5 MP f / 2.0 front camera and a triple rear camera with 50 MP main sensor f / 1.8, 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro sensor. The side fingerprint reader, the NFC and the headphone jack complete its most important features.

Price and versions of the Galaxy A13 5G

The new Galaxy A13 5G will go on sale through AT&T starting December 3, 2021 at a price of $ 249.99, which is equivalent to about 220 euros at the current exchange rate. At T-Mobile and on the Samsung USA website, it can be purchased in early January 2022, but for now it is unknown if it will reach other countries.

More information | Samsung USA