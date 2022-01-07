New look at Vegeta and Pan in DBS: Super Hero

Without a doubt, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is one of the most anticipated anime movies of this year. This time, Goku Y Vegeta will go into the background so that the others Z Warriors have a chance to shine, including Gohan and Piccolo. However, this is not to say that we will not see these classic characters in the film, and we already have a new look at some of them.

Via Twitter, the user DBS Chronicles has shared a new image that gives us a much more detailed look at the designs they will have Pan and Vegeta in this film:

In case you weren’t aware, DBS: Super Hero will unfold years after Super, and will not follow any of the events of the manga to date. It is a completely original story created by the author of the franchise, Akira Toriyama, so obviously it will be part of the canon of the saga.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It will hit Japanese theaters in April, but its release date for this other country was also recently confirmed.

Editor’s note: I think it was a good idea to give more prominence to all these characters, particularly Gohan who was left out in almost all of Dragon Ball Super. It will be interesting to see some unknown facets of these well-known heroes, and of course, we will also have new villains that could be quite difficult to beat.

Via: ComicBook