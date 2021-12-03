New Halo Infinite Dynamic Theme Comes to Series X | S

After being severely delayed, Halo Infinite It will finally be coming into our hands next week. To celebrate this future launch, the team of Xbox has launched a new dynamic game theme for Series X | S consoles, and here we explain how to get it.

This new topic is named “Halo Infinite – Courage” and again shows us master Chief. Let us remember that this is already the second dynamic theme of Halo to have been added to the dashboard of the console.

Get a Spartan welcome every time you turn on your Xbox Series X | S console. Snag the @Halo Infinite dynamic background and stay hype for launch next week. pic.twitter.com/v8z9rDaXxa – Xbox (@Xbox) December 2, 2021

Similarly, there is also another dynamic theme but inspired by Wasteland 3 called “Cult of the Holy Detonation”.

And bring the tactics of @Wasteland to your dashboard with this new dynamic background. pic.twitter.com/G2ojE72Xo5 – Xbox (@Xbox) December 2, 2021

Both themes are available right now. To find them, follow these steps:

– Go to the settings menu

– Open the Personalization tab

– In the Funds section you go to Dynamic Funds

– There you should find both themes.

Halo Infinite will be available next December 8 for consoles Xbox and PC.

Editor’s note: Everything seems to indicate that 343 Industries managed to redeem itself in terms of Halo Infinite. We still have to get our hands on the campaign, but from what we have played in the multiplayer it could be said that we already have an excellent experience between us. Now let’s hope they can resolve the issue of the Battle Pass.

Via: Xbox