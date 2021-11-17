It was in the middle of May when we were surprised with the announcement of a brand of toasters that wanted to make a telephone. A decision to say the least that has just been translated into reality with the announcement of the launch of the Balmuda Phone.

The Balmuda Phone is a mobile that from the outset and by its design makes us travel to the past or so it seems to me, reminding me of one of those old HTC PDAs. Inside we find, yes, current components thanks to the support for 5G networks or the use of a Snapdragon 765 processor, along with 6 GB of RAM.

Data sheet

Balmuda Phone

Screen

4.9 “FullHD (1,920 x 1,080 px) 454 dpi

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765

RAM

6 GB

Storage

128 GB

Cameras

Rear: 48 MP, f / 1.8

Front: 8 MP, f / 2.0

Battery

2,500 mAh

Others

USB C

NFC

5G IP4X resistance

Simple on the outside, competent on the inside

The Balmuda Phone is a compact mobile, with a size that we are not used to in recent times. Responsibility rests with a screen with a diagonal of 4.9 inches capable of offering Full HD resolution. These measurements translate into a model with a height of 123 millimeters and a thickness of 13.7 millimeters.

In this body hides a Snapdragon 765 processor capable of offering 5G connectivity to this model, supported by a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Balmuda Phone 4

Regarding the photographic section, the Balmuda Phone has a single camera with a 48 megapixel sensor and aperture f / 1.8. The front camera for its part is 8 megapixels and appears in the form of a perforation on the screen in the upper right area.

This model incorporates a 2,500 mAh battery, which although it may seem little, is in line with the size of a phone whose screen does not reach 5 inches.

As extras, the Balmuda Phone includes a fingerprint reader on the back, NFC, IP44 water and dust resistance and comes with Android 11 along with Google services and a personalization layer of its own.

Price and availability

The Balmuda Phone will be available from November 26 in Japan, priced at 104,800 yen, which translates to about 806 euros to change. A high-end price for if we take into account that we are facing a phone with adjusted features.