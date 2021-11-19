Although the phenomenon of The Squid Game seems to be happening, Netflix revealed during an event the number of hours that the users of the platform dedicated to the first season of the series. In general, the platform has been quite reserved with this type of data. Until recently, when you decided to share more information about it.

That makes it possible to have the following data. Not only is a record of which are the most viewed series or movies, but it is also possible to specify the number of hours that the audience has dedicated to the content. In the case of The Squid Game, Netflix reported that its subscribers totaled 1.65 billion hours. The figure alone is surprising. This feeling is even greater if one takes into account that the second series to which the users of the service have spent the most time is The Bridgerton, quite far from the previous measurement: 625 million hours.

These data are based on a study applied during the first 28 days after the premiere. The Squid Game caused a furor for the fate of dystopia it raises and its high doses of entertainment. A story that combines different philosophies to direct criticisms of contemporary society. Since its premiere on September 17, this production has sparked any amount of debate, something that may not stop anytime soon.

About the second season of The Squid Game

After an open ending, of which different interpretations were also uncovered, the second season of The Squid Game. Although Netflix has not made an official announcement, the creator of the series, Hwang Dong-hyuk, commented that he was already preparing the continuation of the story. Between the fact that there is no defined plot and the platform still does not provide more information, it is valid to think that the next stage of the series will not soon reach the service.

Hwang Dong-hyuk himself, according to information from CBR, commented that there are some aspects of the original plot that he would like to delve into. Within the possible stories of the next season of The Squid Game is it so:

The link between the police officer Hwang jun-ho , interpreted by Wi Ha-joon , And his brother, Leader , represented by Lee Byung-hun .

, interpreted by , And his brother, , represented by . Clarify what happens with Seong Gi-hun , the protagonist of the story played by Lee Jung-jae , after you decide not to travel to the United States.

, the protagonist of the story played by , after you decide not to travel to the United States. Explore the history of The Recruit, the character played by Gong Yoo, who gives invitation cards to potential participants.