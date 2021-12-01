We believed that The Money Heist was about to come to an end with the premiere of the second part of the final season. However, today Netflix has taken us by “surprise” by announce that the popular Spanish series will have a spin-off starring Berlin, the character of Pedro Alonso. If everything goes according to plan, this production will premiere in 2023.

Following the impressive success of The Money Heist, which for several years remained the most popular foreign series on Netflix, it was illogical to think that Netflix would so easily forget about the gang of robbers. In fact, not long ago here in Hypertextual We will tell you about the expansion possibilities that the franchise had, mainly highlighting the spin-offs.

If anything can boast The Money Heist is that it has a wide repertoire of great characters. And even more important: each one has a particular story that led him to coincide with The Professor. Of course, the narrative that can be used the most is that of Berlin. The aforementioned already had a history in the world of criminality before planning a coup with the character of Álvaro Morte.

Entering spoiler terrain, Berlin was a key figure during the first season from The Money Heist. Of course, unfortunately he lost his life in the end. Despite the above, he continued to appear in later seasons through flashbacks which, in fact, allowed us to get to know him in a more personal way. Surely in his own series we can learn endless interesting details about a mastermind of robberies.

Netflix, for its part, once again makes it clear that it is willing to throw the house out the window to continue reinforcing its catalog of original productions. If you already have a gold mine in your hands that has a worldwide impact, why waste it? Do not doubt that in the future, after the Berlin series, we will see more sin-off based on other characters from The Money Heist —From Tokyo, for example.

While we wait for the Berlin series, the latest episodes of The Money Heist will be released next December 3.