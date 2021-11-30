The ruling National Party on Tuesday acknowledged its defeat in Honduras and welcomed the victory in Sunday’s presidential elections of the leftist Xiomara Castro, who has almost 20 points of advantage, when a little more than half of the total votes have been counted.

“Today you can see the climate of peace and tranquility that exists in the country, even though the National Party has not been elected at the head of the government,” Central Committee secretary Kilvett Bertrand told Radio América. “We wish the best of success to those who have won the elections,” he added in statements to Radio América. In the next few hours, the losing candidate, Nasry Asfura, will speak.

mav / rsr