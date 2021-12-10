

Napoli prevailed in the ‘final’ at Diego Maradona against Leicester (3-2) and he will be in the round of 32 of the Europa League, where he could cross with Barça. The partenopeo team saw how the English equaled a 2-0 but the goal in the second half of The more, which was his double, he decided in Italy.

NAP I READ Index hide 1 Naples 2 Leicester 3 Goals 4 Referee 5 Incidents Naples Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui; Demme (Manolas, 76 ‘), Zielinski; Ounas (Mertens, 63 ‘), Lozano (Malcuit, 45’), Elmas; Petagna. Leicester Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Bertrand; Ndidi, Tielemans (Soumare, 77 ‘); Dewsbury-Hall (Albrighton, 89 ‘), Maddison, Barnes (Daka, 72’); Vardy. Goals 1-0 M. 4 Ounas. 2-0 M. 24 Elmas. 2-1 M. 27 Evans. 2-2 M. 33 Dewsbury-Hall. 3-2 M. 53 Elmas. Referee Mateu Lahoz (Spain). TA: Petagna (33 ‘), Demme (77’). Incidents Day 6. Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. 10,000 viewers.

Very soon the duel faced the whole of Spalletti. Adam Ounas overtook his own with a beautiful target, an income that would double in the equator of the first half Elif elmas. Petagna, who had a leading role in the 1-0, assisted the Macedonian to presumably get work back on track.

Leicester reacted in a row. In just five minutes, first Evans from set pieces and then Dewsbury-Hall, one of the most prominent, evened the contest before reaching recess.

The tie was worth the cast of Brendan Rodgers, not so that of Spalletti. Schmeichel He prevented Elmas from scoring the double as soon as the second act started but he could not repeat in the next arrival. Great action from Zielinski and Di Lorenzo assisted the Macedonian for 3-2.

Maddison made it 3-3 even though his shot crashed into the wood. Dewsbury-Hall and Vardy were the others to try their luck but the ‘foxes’ could not with Naples, which passes as second and condemns Leicester, third, to the Conference League. First ended a great Moscow Spartak in a very tight group.