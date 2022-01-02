

Jan 01, 2022 at 7:47 PM CET



Rafael Nadal completed on New Year’s Day, and at the time when the sun is hottest, his third training at the highest level since landing in Melbourne this Friday with his eyes on the ATP 250 that will start this Monday and in which he will start as the main favorite. It is also confirmed that the Spaniard will also play the competition in pairs with his friend Jaume Munar.

Tournament sources guaranteed that the intensity of Nadal, who has just undergone a ten-day quarantine after his positive for covid-19, was “very high & rdquor; and they assured to be “surprised with the level in training & rdquor; of the sixth classified in the world.

Nadal, who has not competed since last August after undergo surgery To solve his foot problems, he will first compete in the category 250 tournament that Melbourne Park will host and then, based on the sensations experienced in the first round, will decide whether to compete in the Sydney tournament of a higher category as a prelude to the Australian Open.

His main competitor in the fight to become the most successful tennis player in history with 21 major titles, Serbian Novak Djokovic (1), announced his retirement from the ATP Cup and has not yet announced whether he will participate in the first major of the season.