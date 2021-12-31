Rosario Robles, former secretary of Social Development in the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, is imprisoned for being a woman, since they have not found bank accounts in tax havens or hundreds of luxury cars.

“Her only crime is calling herself María del Rosario Robles and being a woman,” said Mariana Moguel Robles, daughter of the former official.

“She has not been found more than 120 cars, she is not in Pandora Papers and she does not have bank accounts in tax havens, she has not been accused of diversion of resources,” she commented upon leaving a hearing that lasted longer. three hours.

A control judge kept Rosario Robles Berlanga in justified preventive detention, since the risk of flight persists due to having economic resources to make trips such as the one carried out in Costa Rica before being imprisoned at the Santa Martha Acatitla Women’s Center for Social Reintegration.

“The determinations of the Amparo Judge do not specify that the preventive detention must be annulled or that any particular diligence must be carried out,” said Ganther Alejandro Villar Ceballos, judge of the Criminal Justice Center of Mexico City based in the South Prison, to start the hearing held with the former secretary of Urban and Territorial Development, her defense and the representatives of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

The judge said that the arguments presented by Rosario Robles’s lawyers about the illnesses and state of health are not sufficient to estimate that he should leave the Santa Martha Acatitla prison.

Robles Berlanga is accused of his alleged responsibility in the diversion of more than 5,000 million pesos destined for social programs during the government of former president Enrique Peña Nieto, a case known as the Master Scam

Rosario Robles’ daughter said that there is a political revenge against former government official Enrique Peña Nieto, so she is no longer there for so many audiences.

“Once again we confirm the revenge of a Ganther Alejandro Villar Ceballos, judge of the Criminal Justice Center of Mexico City based in the South Prison, with this trajectory,” said the PRI policy.

“From the beginning of the hearing, the judge has treated my mother as guilty

I will not be able to have a New Year with my mother, nor will I be able to share bread or salt ”, declared the daughter of the former secretary of Social Development.

Mariana Moguel recalled that “they are not going to bend me or my family or Rosario Robles.”

