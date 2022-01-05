

Jon Rahm arrives in Hawaii for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, completely rested, happy to have spent time with family and prepared for the challenges that are presented to him in this 2022.

“I feel great, very happy and with a rested mind and body,” he said in his appearance before the media, prior to the tournament. “I’m ready to start the year, aiming to beat last year, but it will be tough & rdquor ;, warned number one.

And among those challenges, staying ahead of the world ranking, something that pleases him but does not obsess him either. “It’s something you have to earn, I’m number one because of how I played last year.so if I want to stay that way I have to keep playing at the same level & rdquor ;, he said.

In search of your best golf

“I focus on myself, I try to improve my golf, and if I can do it, everything will go by itself. I’m not constantly thinking that number two is coming for me, I’m just trying to play the best I can. and I hope to win a tournament & rdquor ;, commented the one from Barrika.

The objectives for 2022 are clear to him. “I will try to get over last year, but it is difficult. Hhas had a consistent 2021, with one win, but would accept less consistency and more than one win & rdquor;, he commented in his letter to the Magi. “In this sport it is difficult to win, only one does it, so you can’t think finishing second is losing, but my goal is to have a better year & rdquor ;.

He recalled that he achieved no less than 16 Top10 “with the asterisk of the Memorial where I could not finish. If you had told me that when I changed material I was going to have this year, maybe I would believe it, but I was prepared for a few difficult months & rdquor ;.

Too much wear

Those difficult moments came to the end of last season where his body and mind said enough and in his two tournaments in Spain he already showed his wear of two almost consecutive seasons due to covid19.

“It’s a long story,” he explained. “It all started when we restarted the competition after covid19. There was a lot of golf and I ended up with two wins, playing the Majors well, with a Masters in November & mldr; & rdquor;

“Then, when everyone had a break, came the change of manufacturer and I had to work hard, more than ever. Then the Memorial happened with the covid19, I was a father, I won the US Open, I played incredible golf and then I played the Ryder Cup. When it was over I was completely exhausted from the previous year and a half & rdquor ;, he said.

“After going to Spain I needed rest, for me and my family, so it has been a good time of rest, acting as father and husband.or. Now he has the strength to start again & rdquor ;, he finished.