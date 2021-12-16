We know that in recent weeks the fandom Marvel’s only been thinking about Spider-Man: No Way Home. And we understand them, as it is the most anticipated film of the year. However, the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe does not stop, and in recent days we have had relevant news about other productions. The last one is related to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the 2018 hit movie.

According to information from Screen Geek, Marvel prepares the return of a character few expected. We talk about Killmonger, who was the “villain” of the first feature film and whose performance was the responsibility of Michael B. Jordan. The aforementioned media affirms that the actor has his place assured in the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, perhaps the most interesting of all is the role it will play.

Unlike his first appearance, Killmonger would not give Wakanda problems, quite the opposite. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would become the mentor of a “young hero”. Although they do not specify who, but all eyes point to Shuri.

After Chadwick Boseman’s death, T’Challa’s place was left empty. However, according to the words of Kevin Feige, in Marvel they have no intention of looking for an actor to replace him, a decision that was applauded by the vast majority. Of course, it cannot be denied that this situation affected the narrative plans of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Now, just because we don’t look for an actor to take on the role of T’Challa doesn’t mean we won’t see Black Panther again. On more than one occasion we have heard rumors about Shuri inheriting the responsibilities of the great hero Wakanda. If so, Killmonger’s intervention, now with positive intentions, makes perfect sense.

On the other hand, Michael B. Jordan had already left the door open upon his return. Last April, in an interview with SiriusXM, he said “never say never” in relation to participating again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If everything goes according to plan, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will premiere on November 11, 2022.