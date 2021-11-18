The national leadership of Morena reported that it returned to the National Electoral Institute (INE) 200 million pesos as part of its monthly prerogatives so that those resources are used for the purchase of vaccines against Covid-19 by the federal government.

This return of money is a commitment that Morena signed at the beginning of the year to return 50% of its annual prerogatives to the INE.

“We made the commitment to return 800 million pesos this 2021 and we are complying; at the end of the year we will have returned half of our prerogatives because for us the first thing is the health of the Mexicans ”, commented Mario Delgado, president of the party.

“Returning these resources is not only an act of congruence with the principles and values ​​of Morena, it is also a way of thanking all the love that the people of Mexico have given to our movement.”

Lee: Morena asks the INE to retain 50 million pesos of prerogatives for vaccines

According to the plan of the political institute, by the end of the year they will return around 450 million pesos more, which added to this recent contribution plus three others made for 50 million pesos so far this year, the estimated goal would have been met. .

On November 5, the president of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova, informed the Chamber of Deputies that Morena had only returned 150 million pesos of his prerogatives.

“Morena has financing for this year, I quote from memory, of around 1,700 million pesos. Until now, Morena has requested the withholding of only 150 million pesos, that is what has instructed us for this year to withhold it, ”the counselor commented that time.

In response, Mario Delgado explained that the party receives monthly resources, so it would be impossible to cover the amount of 800 million pesos in a single exhibition.

In this vein, the Morena leader called on the opposition political parties to promote a constitutional reform that reduces by 50% the prerogatives that political institutes receive per year and stop wasting public spending.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed