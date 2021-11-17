Morena’s coordinator in the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mier, hoped to convince the PRI to vote in favor of the electricity reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“I think we have to calm down. They say in Mochis, Sinaloa, that there is no broth that does not cool down, you have to wait for it to cool down and start working on it. We are going to trust that we can convince them (the PRI deputies) ”, he mentioned.

The parliamentary leader mentioned that tempers should be cooled before seeking agreements with the opposition, because over the weekend the PRI members Rubén Moreira and Alejandro Moreno conditioned the discussion of the electricity reform with the acceptance of Morena to make modifications to the 2022 Budget, which which did not happen.

“What happened in the framework of the discussion of the debate and the comments are always in the heat of what is being experienced at that moment, the adrenaline and all that. So, I think it’s over, we have to calm down, “said Mier at the end of the meeting between the deputies of Morena, PT and PVEM with President López Obrador at the National Palace.

The legislator also pointed out that in the coming days, Morena’s deputies will tour the country to inform Mexicans what the electricity reform is about.

“In the next few days we are going to go out to all federal and electoral districts to discuss, enrich, debate the benefits that the electricity reform represents in our country, to regain control of the public electricity service,” said Mier.

