More Zelda Switch remakes on the way

In addition to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, rumors began to circulate that Nintendo was actually planning to release more remastered franchise games for the Switch. Mention has been made of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess previously, but now it appears that releasing remakes of Oracle of Seasons / Oracle of Ages.

This information is courtesy of the user @markomaro in Twitter, which has already proven to be a reliable source in the past. According to this insider, the remasters of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess are ready for launch, it’s just a matter of the Big N give the order to release them on the market. Additionally, mention that Oracle of Seasons / Oracle of Ages will have remakes planned for 2022 or 2023, and ensures that these will be sold separately.

Despite the history of this user, it is important to take this information with reserve until you have the official announcement. Nevertheless, Nintendo He’s shown quite a bit of interest in remakes and remasters lately, so it would make sense that they want to keep doing them for him. Switch.

Via: ComicBook

