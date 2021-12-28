Xiaomi says goodbye to 2021 announcing its commitment to high-end smartphones for the first half of next year. The Asian company has presented officially the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, the first smartphones to arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and also include a new look, bigger battery and interesting new cameras.

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro inherit the design line of their predecessors. Both models have a slightly curved front and a rear that stands out for its large photographic module, which now has a rectangular appearance. Keeping, in addition, glass and aluminum as main materials. The most palpable difference is in the dimensions. The base model, for example, is not only smaller than the Pro version, but also It has more restrained dimensions than the Xiaomi Mi 11.

The Xiaomi 12, in fact, includes a 6.28-inch screen with Full HD + resolution, 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is an OLED panel with an adaptive frequency of up to 120 Hz. That is, the screen can adjust the refresh rate depending on the content it is playing. If the panel displays text and does not detect motion, the frequency is adjusted to levels below 120 Hz. If it detects instead scroll or movement, raises the frequency to the maximum available. The Xiaomi 12 Pro, on the other hand, bets on a 6.73-inch panel with Full HD + resolution. It maintains the adaptive 120 Hz screen refresh rate and OLED technology.

The first smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro arrive with the most powerful processor of Qualcomm till the date. It is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 5G chipset that, in this case, is accompanied by different RAM and storage configurations, starting from 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory up to 12 GB and 256 GB of storage. . All this, in addition, with a battery of 4,500 mAh It supports 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

The battery of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is slightly larger, given its screen size. They are, in particular, 4,600 mAh. It also increases the charging speed, reaching 120W. Wireless charging is the same as its little brother: 50W. It also includes the possibility of using reversible charging to manage battery to other devices.

Of course, both the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro come standard with MIUI 13, the company’s new interface that offers greater fluidity, a new design on the home screen and other functions to improve productivity.

Xiaomi inherits a function of its robot dog for the camera of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro

Regarding the photographic section, the Xiaomi 12 has a triple camera with a very typical configuration in mid-range smartphones. In this case, yes, with more advanced sensors. The main 50 megapixel camera includes a Sony IMX766 sensor with optical stabilization (OIS). A 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera is also added, as well as a third macro sensor for close-range photography.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro, on the other hand, bets on a triple camera with more powerful optics. All three, including the wide-angle sensor and the telephoto lens, they are 50 megapixels. The tertiary lens additionally can take pictures with a 2x optical zoom. All this with a 32 megapixel front camera.

As usual in Xiaomi, the company has included different modes to make the most of the photographic section. However, there is a new feature that stands out above the rest: the mode Cyber ​​focus. This feature is based on the tracking system of the CyberDog, Xiaomi’s intelligent dog that is capable of following its owner through the use of sensors developed by the brand itself. In this case, the tracking technology is applied to the camera so that the sensor is able to recognize at all times which is the subject it should record or photograph and follow at all times.

Price and availability of the new Xiaomi 12

The new one Xiaomi series 12 It has been announced, for the moment, for the Asian market. However, it is very likely that the company will launch these models on the global market during the first months of 2022. The price of the different variants is still unknown.