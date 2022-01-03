Mod offers VR mode for RE2 and RE3 remakes

In August of last year it was announced that a fan was already working on a VR mod for the remakes of Resident Evil 2 Y 3. Now, to start the year off on the right foot, it has been revealed that These immersive jobs are now available to all interested.

It was recently revealed that praydog’s hard work has finally come to an end. The moder shared in Github a couple mods for the remakes Resident Evil 2 Y 3, which offer us an option to enjoy these titles completely in virtual reality. Thus, these games get a first person perspective as well as motion controls and allow a new level of immersion.

However, not everything is perfect. The moder has pointed out that there are some bugs related to the cinematics, but it seems that the gameplay is free of some inconvenience. With this, praydog has mentioned that he intends to make VR mods for Resident Evil VII Y Village. However, the seventh installment already has an official option for virtual reality.

Now we can only see if a fan’s work can be compared to the recent release of Resident Evil 4 VR. In related topics, a supposed concept art of the remake of Resident Evil 4. Similarly, a streamer has finished every game in the series without taking damage.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, it is interesting to see how games constructed in a certain way are modified to the degree that a first-person perspective is introduced. The experience is even scarier, and the new camera makes the relationship between this world and the player change substantially.

Via: praydog