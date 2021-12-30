Airbag failures

The company detailed that in the Takata model there is an eventual malfunction of the airbag system on the driver’s side, there are 19,674 units involved of the L200 model, from the years 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

RELAY system failures

7,639 units with this type of failure were detected in the Outlander (3,266), Lancer (2,311) and ASX (2,062) models of the years 2015 and 2016.

“These vehicles could have been equipped and assembled with an inappropriate RELAY that could cause a short circuit; this situation can generate an abnormal operation of the engine, presenting some vibration and / or warning light on without causing any damage to the driver ”, detailed Profeco in a statement.

Brake system failures

In addition, 11,511 other units have possible rear parking brake system malfunctions.

The affected models are:

ASX (6,269), years 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Outlander (4,427), years 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Outlander (815) year 2016.

“It can generate an abnormal operation, presenting oxidation and in the worst case, that the parked vehicle could move,” the company detailed in the statement.