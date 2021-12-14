Be careful, it is possible to use the Automatic mode can be very useful when we want to capture a snapshot that we had not anticipated. In this circumstance there is no problem, but when we try to take a photo of, for example, a landscape, things change radically.

Sometimes it is surprising what a phone can do. Having in our hands the possibility of capturing any moment with just a couple of touches on the screen and an overwhelming quality is a joy for the user. However, we sometimes abuse bad practices that do not allow us to photograph in the best way, like a bad camera focus that you can fix.

Opt for the Manual mode not only provides you with the possibility of adjust the various sensor parameters as you prefer, but also get better results. In the first instance, it wouldn’t be surprising if the controls overwhelm you, but it doesn’t take much to understand how and what each setting influences.

Remove the watermark!

Many of the smartphones sold today have a watermark on the images that indicates the model and brand of the device in question. It is quite annoying to have captured the perfect moment, but that signal spoil completely the picture.

To delete it, simply access the settings from camera from your mobile and you will find the option you are looking for instantly. It’s a simple detail, even so, it can spoil a great photo.

Play with the lights

When preparing to take a photograph, one of the most determining factors, not to mention the most, is the illumination. Brightness plays a fundamental role in an image. Therefore, we must take into account where and when we intend to act.

The best time for this is when you are dawn or dusk. Basically, because the light does not create shadows that seriously damage the image. Check if they create backlights, since they can play a trick on you.

Use only the mobile camera

You need to know that they exist photo software that allow captures of higher quality. The range of possibilities is really extensive, but the most popular option is the one provided by Google, that is, GCam.

This guarantees you a image processing much better and the possibility of enjoying various tools that will help you get unique and special photos.

Stabilize your phone

It is totally logical that the photographs suffer unintended movements due to the natural pulse of the human being. For this reason it is recommended use a support for your smartphone. Sometimes you can use a element of your environment like a stone or any other object that enables you to place the device and take out the portrait.

Something that can be of great help is the grid you can activate from the camera menu. It may seem silly, but it will help you so that what you intend to photograph remains straight and you do not get a somewhat bent image.