LIVE | Miss Universe 2021, the beauty pageant that brings together the representatives of the world in Israel. The Middle Eastern country was chosen to meet the successor of Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020.
19:15: Steve Harvey kicked off Miss Universe 2021. The television presenter recalled that the broadcast of this event began in 1951.
19:08: Jojo opens the 70th edition of Miss Universe The singer made everyone dance in the beauty pageant that takes place in the city of Eilat, Israel.
19:00: Miss Universe 2021 begins.
ABOUT THE MISS UNIVERSE
More than 75 contestants will compete to obtain the long-awaited victory and become the next Miss Universe. This year’s beauty pageant will also feature two other contestants from the region: Miss Universe United Arab Emirates and Miss Universe Morocco.
Important fact: this will be the first time that a candidate from the United Arab Emirates has participated in the official competition. In addition, Miss Universe Morocco returns to the pageant after more than four decades.
The representatives of the Latin American countries are: Debora Hallal from Mexico, Nadia ferreira from Paraguay, Juliet Garcia from Argentina, Valeria ayos from Colombia, Luiseth Matarán from Venezuela, Nahemi Uequin Antelo from Bolivia, Yely rivera from Peru, Susy Sacoto Mendoza from Ecuador, Dania guevara morfin from Guatemala, Teresa Santos from Brazil, Antonia figueroa From Chile, Michelle Marie Colon from Puerto Rico, Brenda smith from Panama, Valeria rees from Costa Rica and Alejandra Gavidia From El Salvador.
PRELIMINARY NIGHT
During the first segment of the night leading up to the grand finale, the beauty queens who positioned themselves as the favorites of the public were the contestants representing India, Puerto Rico, Paraguay and Brazil, as reported by some fan accounts who have made their own speculations according to the support that has been shown on Twitter and Instagram.
After a short break in preparation to continue with the segment of the catwalk with typical costume, the Miss have already begun to parade with the most amazing costumes made to represent their country in the best way, this being the most anticipated stage of the pageant by most viewers.
So far, the costumes that have been most applauded by the public have been that of Miss Colombia (Valeria Ayos), by carrying large yellow butterfly wings at the height of the hips; Miss Philippines (Rabiya Mateo), who has also become one of the favorites; Miss india (Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu); Miss Mexico (Débora Hallal) and Miss Paraguay (Nadia Ferreira), who is already the favorite on social networks.
The presenter will be the comedian and television presenter Steve Harvey. The Miss Universe 2020, Andrea Meza, is already in Israel to transfer the crown to its successor.
Andrea Meza was the Miss Universe with the shortest reign in the history of the pageant, Well, only seven months after she was crowned, this weekend she will have to say goodbye to her journey as Miss, this because the 69th edition of the contest had to be postponed for months due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
YELY RIVERA, THE PERUVIAN REPRESENTATIVE
Yely Rivera was crowned Miss Peru in October of this year. She was the representative of the city of Arequipa and after going through the different tests and phases of the contest with her companions, she was chosen as the successor of the beloved Janick Maceta.
Rivera is 27 years old and studied administration and marketing, for this reason, in addition to being a model, he is the manager of a company dedicated to the development and growth of people and professionals. She dabbled in music as a singer in 2019. Yely, along with three other girls, formed the female cumbia group Leydi.
He appeared with his group on several television shows such as ‘El Reventonazo de la Chola’ to promote their songs, despite that, the girls did not release more songs and the quartet broke up.
MISS UNIVERSE 2021: BROADCAST TIMES
The Miss Universe contest in our region will be held Sunday, December 12, taking into account the time difference with the host country, Israel, which marked the schedule for the 13th. Next, find out all the schedules so that you can follow the event online over the Internet.
Peru: 7:00 pm
Mexico: 6:00 pm
chili: 9:00 pm
Argentina: 9:00 pm
Colombia: 7:00 pm
Venezuela: 8:00 pm
U.S: 4:00 pm (Pacific time), 7:00 pm (Eastern time)
Spain: 1:00 am on December 13
SEE MISS UNIVERSE LIVE
To follow the minute by minute of the beauty pageant, you can tune into two international channels on television, which will be in charge of making the official live broadcast to meet the winner of the contest.
– Telemundo Channel | Telemundo on Google Play | Apple App Store
– FOX Channel | Fox on Google Play | Fox in Apple Store
Another option is to follow the candidates through their social networks, as well as their delegations. In the case of Peru, it corresponds to the Miss Peru Official, led by Jessica Newton.
WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES OF THE MISS UNIVERSE 2021?
Albania – Angelina ‘Ina’ Dajci
Germany -Eloisa Jo-Hannah Seifer
Armenia – Nane Avetisyan
Aruba – Thessaly Zimmerman
Argentina – Maria Julieta Garcia
Australia – Daria Varlamova
Bahamas – Chantel O’Brian
Bahrain – Manar Nadeem Deyan
Belgium – Kedist Deltour
Bolivia – Nahemi Uequin Antelo
Brazil – Teresa Stela Barbosa Silva Santos
Bulgaria – Elena Manolova Danova
Cambodia – Madary Ngin
Cameroon – Michèle Ange Sandra Akomo
Canada – Tamara Jemuovic
Chile – Antonia Cristal Figueroa Alvarado
China – Shi Yin Yang
Colombia – Valeria Maria Ayos
South Korea – Ji-Soo Kim
Costa Rica – Valeria Rees Loría
Croatia – Ora Antonia Ivanišević
Curaçao – Shariëngela Cijntje
Denmark – Sara Langtved
Ecuador – Susy Valeria Sacoto Mendoza
El Salvador – Alejandra Maria Gavidia
Spain – Sárah Loinaz Marjaní
United States – Ellen Elizabeth Smith
France – Clémence Botino
Philippines – Beatrice Luigi Gallarde Gomez
Finland – Essi Unkuri
Ghana – Sylvia Naa Morkor
Great Britain – Emma Rose Collingridge
Greece – Sophia Arapogianni Evies
Guatemala – Dannia Sucely Guevara Morfín
Equatorial Guinea – Chelsea Martina Mituy
Haiti – Pascale Bélony
Honduras – Rose Marian Meléndez López
Hungary – Jázmin Viktória Elizabeth Jakubovish
Iceland – Elísa Gróa Steinþórsdóttir
Israel – Noa Cochva
Italy – Caterina Di Fuccia
Ireland – Katharine Sara Walker
Cayman Islands – Georgina Fleming Kerford
British Virgin Islands – Xaria Davis
India – Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu
Japan – Juri Watanabe
Jamaica – Daena Soares
Kazakhstan – Aziza Tokashova
Kenya – Roshanara Ebrahim
Kosovo – Shkurtesa Sejdiu
Laos – Tonkham Phonchanheuann
Malta – Jade Cini
Mauricio – Anne Murielle Ravina Rodrigues
Morocco – Kawtar Benhalima
Mexico – Débora Hallal Ayala
Namibia – Chelsi Tashaleen Shikongo
Nepal – Sujita Basnet
Nicaragua – Allison Fernanda Wassmer Salgado
Nigeria – Maristella Chidiogo
Norway – Nora Emilie Nakken
Netherlands – Julia Sinning
Panama – Brenda Andrea Smith Lezama
Paraguay – Nadia Tamara Ferreira
Portugal – Oricia del Carmen Domínguez
Poland – Agata Wdowiak
Puerto Rico – Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez
Czech Republic – Karolína Kokešová
Dominican Republic – Debbie Jochabed Áflalo Vargas
Slovak Republic – Veronika Ščepánková
Romania – Carmina Elena Olimpia Coftas
Russia – Ralina Arabova
Singapore – Nandita Banna
South Africa – Lalela Mswane
Sweden – Moa Sofie Sandberg
Thailand – Anchilee Scott-Kemmis
Turkey – Cemrenaz Turhan
Ukraine – Hanna Neplyakh
Venezuela – Luiseth Emiliana Materán Bolaño
Vietnam – Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên
