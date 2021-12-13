LIVE | Miss Universe 2021, the beauty pageant that brings together the representatives of the world in Israel. The Middle Eastern country was chosen to meet the successor of Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020.

19:15: Steve Harvey kicked off Miss Universe 2021. The television presenter recalled that the broadcast of this event began in 1951.

19:08: Jojo opens the 70th edition of Miss Universe The singer made everyone dance in the beauty pageant that takes place in the city of Eilat, Israel.

19:00: Miss Universe 2021 begins.

ABOUT THE MISS UNIVERSE

More than 75 contestants will compete to obtain the long-awaited victory and become the next Miss Universe. This year’s beauty pageant will also feature two other contestants from the region: Miss Universe United Arab Emirates and Miss Universe Morocco.

Important fact: this will be the first time that a candidate from the United Arab Emirates has participated in the official competition. In addition, Miss Universe Morocco returns to the pageant after more than four decades.

The representatives of the Latin American countries are: Debora Hallal from Mexico, Nadia ferreira from Paraguay, Juliet Garcia from Argentina, Valeria ayos from Colombia, Luiseth Matarán from Venezuela, Nahemi Uequin Antelo from Bolivia, Yely rivera from Peru, Susy Sacoto Mendoza from Ecuador, Dania guevara morfin from Guatemala, Teresa Santos from Brazil, Antonia figueroa From Chile, Michelle Marie Colon from Puerto Rico, Brenda smith from Panama, Valeria rees from Costa Rica and Alejandra Gavidia From El Salvador.

PRELIMINARY NIGHT

During the first segment of the night leading up to the grand finale, the beauty queens who positioned themselves as the favorites of the public were the contestants representing India, Puerto Rico, Paraguay and Brazil, as reported by some fan accounts who have made their own speculations according to the support that has been shown on Twitter and Instagram.

After a short break in preparation to continue with the segment of the catwalk with typical costume, the Miss have already begun to parade with the most amazing costumes made to represent their country in the best way, this being the most anticipated stage of the pageant by most viewers.

So far, the costumes that have been most applauded by the public have been that of Miss Colombia (Valeria Ayos), by carrying large yellow butterfly wings at the height of the hips; Miss Philippines (Rabiya Mateo), who has also become one of the favorites; Miss india (Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu); Miss Mexico (Débora Hallal) and Miss Paraguay (Nadia Ferreira), who is already the favorite on social networks.

The presenter will be the comedian and television presenter Steve Harvey. The Miss Universe 2020, Andrea Meza, is already in Israel to transfer the crown to its successor.

Andrea Meza was the Miss Universe with the shortest reign in the history of the pageant, Well, only seven months after she was crowned, this weekend she will have to say goodbye to her journey as Miss, this because the 69th edition of the contest had to be postponed for months due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

YELY RIVERA, THE PERUVIAN REPRESENTATIVE

Yely Rivera was crowned Miss Peru in October of this year. She was the representative of the city of Arequipa and after going through the different tests and phases of the contest with her companions, she was chosen as the successor of the beloved Janick Maceta.

Rivera is 27 years old and studied administration and marketing, for this reason, in addition to being a model, he is the manager of a company dedicated to the development and growth of people and professionals. She dabbled in music as a singer in 2019. Yely, along with three other girls, formed the female cumbia group Leydi.

He appeared with his group on several television shows such as ‘El Reventonazo de la Chola’ to promote their songs, despite that, the girls did not release more songs and the quartet broke up.

MISS UNIVERSE 2021: BROADCAST TIMES

The Miss Universe contest in our region will be held Sunday, December 12 , taking into account the time difference with the host country, Israel, which marked the schedule for the 13th. Next, find out all the schedules so that you can follow the event online over the Internet.

Peru: 7:00 pm

Mexico: 6:00 pm

chili: 9:00 pm

Argentina: 9:00 pm

Colombia: 7:00 pm

Venezuela: 8:00 pm

U.S: 4:00 pm (Pacific time), 7:00 pm (Eastern time)

Spain: 1:00 am on December 13

SEE MISS UNIVERSE LIVE

To follow the minute by minute of the beauty pageant, you can tune into two international channels on television, which will be in charge of making the official live broadcast to meet the winner of the contest.

– Telemundo Channel | Telemundo on Google Play | Apple App Store

– FOX Channel | Fox on Google Play | Fox in Apple Store

Another option is to follow the candidates through their social networks, as well as their delegations. In the case of Peru, it corresponds to the Miss Peru Official, led by Jessica Newton.

WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES OF THE MISS UNIVERSE 2021?

Albania – Angelina ‘Ina’ Dajci

Germany -Eloisa Jo-Hannah Seifer

Armenia – Nane Avetisyan

Aruba – Thessaly Zimmerman

Argentina – Maria Julieta Garcia

Australia – Daria Varlamova

Bahamas – Chantel O’Brian

Bahrain – Manar Nadeem Deyan

Belgium – Kedist Deltour

Bolivia – Nahemi Uequin Antelo

Brazil – Teresa Stela Barbosa Silva Santos

Bulgaria – Elena Manolova Danova

Cambodia – Madary Ngin

Cameroon – Michèle Ange Sandra Akomo

Canada – Tamara Jemuovic

Chile – Antonia Cristal Figueroa Alvarado

China – Shi Yin Yang

Colombia – Valeria Maria Ayos

South Korea – Ji-Soo Kim

Costa Rica – Valeria Rees Loría

Croatia – Ora Antonia Ivanišević

Curaçao – Shariëngela Cijntje

Denmark – Sara Langtved

Ecuador – Susy Valeria Sacoto Mendoza

El Salvador – Alejandra Maria Gavidia

Spain – Sárah Loinaz Marjaní

United States – Ellen Elizabeth Smith

France – Clémence Botino

Philippines – Beatrice Luigi Gallarde Gomez

Finland – Essi Unkuri

Ghana – Sylvia Naa Morkor

Great Britain – Emma Rose Collingridge

Greece – Sophia Arapogianni Evies

Guatemala – Dannia Sucely Guevara Morfín

Equatorial Guinea – Chelsea Martina Mituy

Haiti – Pascale Bélony

Honduras – Rose Marian Meléndez López

Hungary – Jázmin Viktória Elizabeth Jakubovish

Iceland – Elísa Gróa Steinþórsdóttir

Israel – Noa Cochva

Italy – Caterina Di Fuccia

Ireland – Katharine Sara Walker

Cayman Islands – Georgina Fleming Kerford

British Virgin Islands – Xaria Davis

India – Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Japan – Juri Watanabe

Jamaica – Daena Soares

Kazakhstan – Aziza Tokashova

Kenya – Roshanara Ebrahim

Kosovo – Shkurtesa Sejdiu

Laos – Tonkham Phonchanheuann

Malta – Jade Cini

Mauricio – Anne Murielle Ravina Rodrigues

Morocco – Kawtar Benhalima

Mexico – Débora Hallal Ayala

Namibia – Chelsi Tashaleen Shikongo

Nepal – Sujita Basnet

Nicaragua – Allison Fernanda Wassmer Salgado

Nigeria – Maristella Chidiogo

Norway – Nora Emilie Nakken

Netherlands – Julia Sinning

Panama – Brenda Andrea Smith Lezama

Paraguay – Nadia Tamara Ferreira

Did you know…? Mexican Andrea Meza is the current Miss Universe.

Portugal – Oricia del Carmen Domínguez

Poland – Agata Wdowiak

Puerto Rico – Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez

Czech Republic – Karolína Kokešová

Dominican Republic – Debbie Jochabed Áflalo Vargas

Slovak Republic – Veronika Ščepánková

Romania – Carmina Elena Olimpia Coftas

Russia – Ralina Arabova

Singapore – Nandita Banna

South Africa – Lalela Mswane

Sweden – Moa Sofie Sandberg

Thailand – Anchilee Scott-Kemmis

Turkey – Cemrenaz Turhan

Ukraine – Hanna Neplyakh

Venezuela – Luiseth Emiliana Materán Bolaño

Vietnam – Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên

