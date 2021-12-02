This December 1, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) summoned the public in the Zócalo of Mexico City to commemorate his first three years at the helm of the Federal Executive, an event where thousands of militants and supporters are expected to attend.

In the midst of a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, the Mexican president trusted that citizens who attend the event will be vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2; Nevertheless, indicated that the use of face masks is free because in his administration there is no “authoritarianism”: “forbidden to prohibit.”

It is estimated that at the point of 17:00 hours (Central Mexico time), The man from Tabasco arrives at the Zócalo plate to issue his third activity report, Prior to this, a cultural agenda was planned that will include the presence of the mariachi from the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena); the Philharmonic Band of Ocotlán, Oaxaca; Byron Barranco; Frino and Gorrión Serrano; María Inés Ochoa; as well as the musical group of the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar).

MINUTE BY MINUTE

15:14 Among those present it was possible to appreciate banners against the advisers of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Córdova and Ciro Murayama; AMLO’s followers ask for the resignation of the civil servants, accuse them of “tranza”.

“Lorenzo Córdova and Ciro Murayama resign. The people are tired of so much pinch * tranza “

They ask for the resignation of Córdova and Murayama from the INE at AMLOFest 2021 (Photo: Twitter / @ ZuritaCarpio)

15:09 Under the slogan “#QueSigaAMLO”, users in social networks report that during the AMLOFest 2021, activists of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) they took advantage of collect signatures for the Consultation of Revocation of Mandate, to which the president could submit during the first months of 2022.

They reported that Morena is requesting signatures for the Mandate Revocation consultation during AMLOFest 2021 (Photo: Twitter / @ AlexSanchezMx)

15:00 Starts the presentation of the Ocotlán Philharmonic Band, Oaxaca, a group made up of infants of the entity. During the morning conference on Tuesday, November 30, AMLO reported that he invited them in person because he was surprised by the talent that children have.

The Philharmonic Band of Ocotlán, Oaxaca, which is made up of infants, is presented (Photo: YouTube / Government of Mexico)

14:59 Supporters begin to sing “It is an honor to be with Obrador” and “You are not alone” in the capital of the country as a show of support for the Mexican president.

14:58 The participation of the Mariachi de la Sedena ends. They report a missing girl, it is reported that his name is Maria Jose de la Cruz Left and it comes from Tabasco.

14:49 “Welcome to the democratic Zócalo”, are the words of welcome to the thousands of attendees by the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Brown.

“Welcome everyone to the democratic Zócalo of the capital of the country; welcome to the village house; welcome to your home to celebrate 3 years of a government of the people and for the people “

Claudia Sheinbaum welcomed the “Democratic Zócalo” (Photo: Twitter / @ Claudiashein)

14:45 Via social networks, Internet users report that supporters continue to arrive at all entrances to the Plancha del Zócalo.

AMLO supporters continue to arrive at the Historic Center of CDMX (Photo: Twitter / @ ZuritaCarpio)

14:30 Start your presentation on Mariachi of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), they perform revolutionary songs like Adelita, Jesusita, The soladaderas and The rail.

The Mariachi de la Sedena appears at the event (Photo: YouTube / Government of Mexico)

14:16 Staff of the Government of Mexico City installed sanitary filters at the various entrances to the Zócalo where face masks and antibacterial gel are offered.

14:00 Paco Ignacio Taibo II, next to Economic Culture Fund (FCE), give copies to those attending AMLOFest 2021.

Information in development …

