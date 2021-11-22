The Cádiz coach, Álvaro Cervera, in a file image. EFE / Román Ríos.



Cádiz, Nov 22 (EFE) .- The clashes between Cádiz and Atlético de Madrid in the old Ramón de Carranza stadium, today Nuevo Mirandilla, give the cadistas a minimal advantage, since out of thirteen games played, the Cádiz team has won five and the Atléticos four, leaving the other four games with draws.

Cádiz and Atlético Madrid will meet on Sunday at the Cadiz stadium starting at 6.30 pm in a match of the fifteenth day of the First Division League.

The biggest win by the Cádiz against the Atléticos took place in the 1983-1984 season, when they won 3-1 with the Catalan Benito Joanet on the bench thanks to the goals of the Salvadoran Jorge ‘Mágico’ González and the Cádiz Salva Mejías and Francis Cabral.

Atlético de Madrid’s goal was achieved by youth squad Roberto Simón Marina, a midfielder who was serving the third of his eight seasons with the mattress team.

Atlético’s victory with the most goals in the former Carranza was last season, 2-4 with Argentine Diego Pablo Simeone at the helm of the team that would later be proclaimed league champions.

Two goals from Uruguayan Luis Suárez, one from Saúl Ñíguez and another from international Jorge Resurrección ‘Koke’ cut off Cádiz’s options, despite the two goals scored by Álvaro Negredo from Madrid.