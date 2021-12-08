Miluska Eskenazi denounces racism and discrimination. (Photo: Instagram)

Very mortified, the actress Miluska eskenazi he used his social networks to denounce racism and discrimination. After launching her play, where she plays a fairy, she has come under fire and criticism for allegedly not meeting the beauty standards to be a fairy or a princess.

As you remember, Miluska eskenazi She has been promoting her play “Christmas shines now”, where she plays a fairy. And as an image of advertising, we can do it in character.

As Miluska indicated on her Instagram account, they have criticized her because they say that she cannot be a fairy or princess because she is a brunette and is not pretty.

“I want to make a complaint because I am being a victim of racism and discrimination. First of all, I want to tell you about something very important that is happening in my life, that I have launched with my show “Christmas shines now”, where I interpret as a kind of fairy, which is a lot of light “, the young woman said, to later explain the reason for her message.

“Unfortunately I am being attacked by a person on social networks who says that I am not within the standard that is needed or required to be a fairy or a princess. That I am too ugly and that since she pays the entrance, she has every right to demand a pretty fairy, blue eyes, blonde, etc. “he continued.

“What they say is that I cannot be a fairy or a princess because I am a brunette and because I am not pretty, is what they say. I am not here to be liked by everyone, but I do not consider that there is a standard of beauty to be a princess ”, said.

WHAT ARE THE CRITICS THAT MILUSKA ESKENAZI RECEIVED?

Miluska Eskenazi published the screenshots of the criticism that she has been receiving through her Instagram account.

“If I am going to pay my money for a good show or show, I have to demand what I think and if I see that it does not meet the requirements, obviously I am not going to pay and I have to give my opinion to improve the quality of the show. . If you put images on social networks, obviously you have to accept whether you like it or not, that’s how business is “, you can read.

“Make no mistake, princesses are princesses, it is related to beauty, harmony, glamor, being a princess or fairy is a magical character, beautiful and beautiful is the acting role. A toad is a toad, the truth is that it hurts whoever hurts “, says the user.

After making this complaint, many people have expressed their support for Miluska, who has not hesitated to share them through her Instagram stories. In addition, he thanked for the displays of affection from his fans and actor friends.

WHAT IS THE MILUSKA ESKENAZI PLAY ABOUT?

Christmas Shines Now tells the story of “Lucy”, an inhabitant of the planet “Bright”. She, along with the elf Virgilio Vigía and Beto the reindeer, will have the mission of saving Christmas, which has been overshadowed by the evil “Oscurialba” from the dark planet.

In this story we will learn the importance of keeping our hearts on fire to keep the darkness away from them. Miluska Eskenazi plays the fairy and is the protagonist of the story.

“I have worked many years so that they know my talent, it has been difficult, but I am achieving it. Thanks to this, I have a very clear vision of what I am looking for, not only do I want to teach singing, acting and dance, which are the pillars of musical theater, I also want to impart confidence in my students. With this my musical show I want people, not just children, to not stop dreaming and believing in this holiday, “said Miluska a few weeks ago when she promoted her work.

