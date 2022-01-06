According to the report, released on Wednesday but dated last Monday, more than 6.4 million people in the affected areas will need food aid this year.

In total, around 200,000 children and pregnant or lactating women suffer from moderate malnutrition and 14,000 children suffer from severe malnutrition, the text says.

At the end of November, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) stated that the humanitarian situation deteriorated rapidly in the north of the country (Tigré, Amhara, Afar), where 9.4 million people suffer from hunger due to the conflict.

In Tigré, where, according to the United Nations, there is a de facto humanitarian blockade, hundreds of thousands of people live in conditions close to famine.