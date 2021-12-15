Microsoft Teams, the video calling platform of the company founded by Bill Gates, now includes the possibility of activating a end-to-end encryption on individual calls and video callss. This feature ensures that only the two people in the meeting are listening. Not even Microsoft will have access to the content.

E2EE encryption will only be available for unscheduled calls through the Mac or Windows version of Microsoft Teams. He also brings with him the limitation on some of the most important features of the platform. Microsoft ensures that when end-to-end encryption is activated it is not possible to record the call or activate live transcription or captions.

Users who choose to keep this security feature active they won’t be able to transfer calls either or join more people to the meeting. It will not even be possible to continue the video call on another device. All of these options, however, are enabled if the administrator decides to disable encryption through Microsoft Teams settings. On the other hand, E2EE is not available for conversations via chat or the transfer of files and documents. These, however, have other security protocols.

The company, who insures that several US and European customers working “in industries such as aerospace, manufacturing, telecommunications and other professional services” will soon implement individual calls with E2EE encryption in Microsoft Teams, will show in the call interface a badge so that users can know that the content is encrypted.

The new Microsoft Teams plan for SMEs will arrive next year

Credit: Microsoft

In parallel, Microsoft has confirmed that his new plan called “Teams Phone with Calling Plan”Combining the Microsoft 365 Business Voice subscription and the features of the Microsoft Teams Calling Essentials plan, it will be available in January 2022. At the moment, the service will arrive in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada. However, the company has assured that it plans to extend it to another 33 countries at the end of January next year.

“Teams Phone with Calling Plan” is focused focused on small. It offers, among other benefits, up to 2,300 minutes of free calls to national phones, as well as the possibility of establishing automatic assistants or transcribing voicemail messages. All this, from the same platform, which will make Microsoft 365 Business Voice and Teams Calling Essentials no longer available.