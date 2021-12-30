Microdermabrasion in stretch mark removal: what you should know

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

In addition to helping in the removal of acne marks, scars and in the treatment of hyperpigmentation, microdermabrasion is also used in the removal of stretch marks. Read on and learn more about the procedure.

Besides other applications, microdermabrasion is also used in the removal of stretch marks. This procedure promotes cell regeneration, increasing collagen production and elasticity.

For these purposes, small tips, which can be diamond or aluminum crystals, are used to sweep over the skin. In general terms, considered an effective approach to improve skin appearance and it is minimally invasive.

What are stretch marks and how is their treatment?

Stretch marks are injuries caused by strain or ruptures of connective tissue. This is due to the loss of the fibers responsible for keeping the skin firm: collagen and elastin.

On the other hand, there are different types of stretch marks:

Of puberty.

By distension.

Of pregnancy.

Atrophic.

By weight change.

They can appear in various areas: abdomen, buttocks, thighs.

Often, have the appearance of very fine lines or wrinkles and of a different tonality from that of the surrounding skin. And although they are easily visible, they are not exactly in the epidermis, but in the dermis.

For this, treatment may consist of the use of topical creams and various procedures, among which are the peeling chemical, radiofrequency, dermabrasion and microdermabrasion.

What is microdermabrasion used for?

Microdermabrasion is a technique applied for exfoliation. It is something similar to peeling in terms of its purposes, since it seeks the elimination of the most superficial layers of the skin.

In particular, microdermabrasion uses small crystals that are sprayed on the skin. In a way, it is as if the area is sanded to renew it, helping to eliminate scars and reduce wrinkles.

This procedure is applied to treat various situations:

Wrinkles

Hyperpigmentation.

Uneven tone.

Acne (including blackheads).

Melasma.

Stretch marks.

Acne counts among its possible treatments to microdermabrasion.

Use of microdermabrasion in the removal of stretch marks

The microdermabrasion process for stretch mark removal will depend on the type and severity of the underlying condition, since in some cases it will require more spraying or more force in the suction.

Before starting, the area should be thoroughly cleaned. A relaxing medication or anesthesia may be given to the area to be treated. Although this is not essential.

During microdermabrasion for stretch mark removal small crystals are sprayed on the skin. These can be aluminum oxide, zinc oxide, or baking soda. Then an instrument (such as a small round head brush) is used that rotates at high speed.

In certain beauty salons, the instrument in question has a diamond tip. In both cases, the device makes an abrasive effect when rotating, removing the outer layers of the skin. At the same time, the dead cells are sucked out.

The depth of the abrasion varies according to the pressure applied to the device, as well as the time it remains in contact with the skin. At the end, a moisturizer and sunscreen are applied.

The procedure takes less than an hour. However, several sessions may be needed, depending on the characteristics of each patient. Also, periodic maintenance may be required.

Benefits of microdermabrasion in removing stretch marks

In general, the results are usually noticed after the fourth session. Of course, this, as well as the number of sessions, will depend on the state of the skin and expectations.

On the other hand, the benefits of microdermabrasion in the elimination of stretch marks are varied:

Circulation is stimulated for a more oxygenated skin.

for a more oxygenated skin. Improves collagen production.

Different areas can be treated , such as thighs, buttocks and abdomen.

, such as thighs, buttocks and abdomen. It is not invasive or painful. The person can return to normal activities right away.

The materials and implements used do not generate allergic reactions;

Side effects

Despite its benefits, there may also be side effects due to dermabrasion in the removal of stretch marks. These include the following:

Changes in skin color or tone.

Uneven pigmentation.

Swelling in the treated area.

Scars and hardening.

Possible injuries and infections.

Risk of particles (crystals) in the mucous membranes (eyes).

Care after microdermabrasion for the removal of stretch marks

To reduce risks and side effects, after a microdermabrasion procedure for stretch mark removal certain precautions must be taken. New skin remains sensitive for a few days.

In this sense, we must avoid exposure to sunlight. When going outside, especially during peak hours, it is necessary to use sunscreen with a protection factor of 30 or more. It is also recommended to wear warm clothing, which covers completely, but is not tight.

If required, moisturizers can be applied with retinoids or steroids, to aid healing or to smooth the appearance of scars.

For a while you should not apply makeup or cosmetic products that are irritating. Nor can you consume alcohol, smoke, or take ibuprofen or aspirin.

Microdermabrasion is not reserved for stretch marks. It is used for wrinkles, for example.

When is it recommended?

According to studies, microdermabrasion is a recommended procedure for the treatment of various dermatological problems. In this sense, it is considered to improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks and acne marks, as well as hyperpigmentation.

However, it is not effective for congenital skin defects or for removing moles, birthmarks, or burn scars. On the other hand, not recommended for use on people with very sensitive skin or advanced grade acne. Neither in those with dark skin, since discoloration can occur.

Of course, all these details about microdermabrasion for stretch mark removal should be consulted and discussed in advance with the healthcare professional who will perform the procedure. Not only should the possible benefit be considered, but the risks must be weighed.

