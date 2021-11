Meanwhile, the value produced by the tourism industry in Mexico grew 9.2% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the previous quarter. The data, although it is not enough to recover the levels prior to the pandemic, reverts six consecutive quarters of falls in the indicator.

On the other hand, during the second quarter of 2021, tourism consumption recovered and grew at a quarterly rate of 8.5% and an annual rate of 62.1%.