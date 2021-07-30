Although the current debate on the treatment of COVID-19 focuses on the vaccination of girls, boys and adolescents. A possible third vaccination dose, or the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador accused the pharmaceutical companies of wanting to profit from these issues, of whom he assured he will not be held hostage.

What did he say?

“You have to be careful, because, of course, pharmaceutical companies want to do business, and they would like to always be selling vaccines for everyone. But we have to prioritize, we must know if it is required. Not being subject to the pharmaceutical companies telling us that a third dose is missing or the children are missing, we must see scientifically if it is necessary ”. The president said.

The Ministry of Health reported that, in the last 14 months, 50,706 children under 18 years of age contracted the virus. In addition, 548 more have died as a result of the coronavirus.

If there is NO scientific evidence there will be no vaccines for children …

Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, assured that there is no scientific evidence on favorable results of anticovid vaccination for children or booster doses for adults.

“At the moment, regarding the vaccination of minors. There is no scientific evidence to suggest that it is essential. Something necessary, in the current context of the epidemic. Even in countries where we have wide vaccination coverage and high access to vaccines, “he said.

No concern even for the Delta variant

The official said that there is a significant lack of scientific information to support the recommendation to vaccinate children. In contrast to statements. Especially from the CEOs of vaccine-producing pharmaceutical companies, who already take it for granted.

“There is no scientific evidence that vaccinating children is required. That booster doses are required or that there is a special concern that the variants are more virulent, not even the Delta variant, ”said López-Gatell.

What the world health bodies say

In this regard, Unicef ​​refers that people of any age can become infected and transmit the virus. Although it is the older people, or those with pre-existing diseases, who seem more likely to become seriously ill.

“There are also reports of the rare, but serious, multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Possibly associated with Covid-19 and affecting children and adolescents. Although they are not limited to these clinical manifestations ”, he expresses.

SYMPTOM

Features, he said, include persistent fever; acne; red or pink eyes. As well as redness and swelling of the lips, tongue, hands and feet; Gastrointestinal disorders. Low blood pressure; poor blood flow to organs, and other signs of inflammation.

López-Gatell stated that in the event that he had to vaccinate minors should be considered to have a very low risk of becoming ill and dying from Covid-19. Instead, he said, it is not expected that current vaccines could substantially help reduce transmission from children. ”

“However – said Unicef ​​-, medical attention should be sought for all children who have these symptoms, since rapid diagnosis and treatment are essential. According to the first reports, most of the cases responded well to anti-inflammatory treatments ”.

Source: The sun of Mexico.

Related Notes:

Why does COVID-19 cause diabetes in some people?

5 symptoms of re-infection by COVID in the fully vaccinated

Cofepris authorizes Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab treatment to treat COVID-19