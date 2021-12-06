19 tips to protect yourself from the effects of air pollution

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 9 minutes

Air pollution can have harmful effects on our health. Read on and know what to do to avoid them.

Last update: December 06, 2021

The health effects of air pollution have changed from a vague threat to a very real thing to protect against. Non-governmental organizations, State institutions and international organizations unanimously warn about this.

Year after year, millions of people are affected by allergic, respiratory and even heart problems, due to poor air quality. From a runny nose and bronchial cough to death.

In addition to working to reduce gas and particle emissions, we must try to protect ourselves in those places and times when air quality is severely affected. To this end, we provide some recommendations in this article.

What is air pollution and how is it produced?

Air pollution is defined as the presence of toxic substances, as well as various particles in its composition. These include carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide or nitrogen oxide, dust, building materials and others, even radioactive elements.

These substances and elements can be harmful to man and animals when they are breathed. Even when deposited in plants, soils and waters.

There are several factors that can generate air pollution. Some of them have to do with natural causes; eg volcanic activity, unprovoked forest fires, windblown dust particles, sandstorms.

But to a large extent, air pollution is due to the release of substances into the atmosphere resulting from human activity. This ranges from means of transportation, through factories and the construction industry, to burning solid waste.

Air pollution levels

The concentrations of PM (particulate matter) are the indicator used to determine if there is contamination in the air. Generally, measurements are established daily or annual averages of these particles per cubic meter (m3) of gases.

Now, in some of these particles the diameter is 10 microns or less (PM 10 ) and others are 2.5 microns or less (PM 2.5 ). The P.M 10 can penetrate and lodge in the lungs, but PM 2.5 are even more harmful to health, since they get to cross the pulmonary barrier, entering the bloodstream.

According to World Health Organization reports (WHO), adverse effects have been found with levels of 3 to 5 micrograms per cubic meter (µg / m3 or mpcm) for PM particles 2.5 . And this is just slightly above the average concentration in both the United States and Western Europe.

But it’s not just about the particles. In the same way, it is important to know the composition of the air in terms of carbon monoxide, as well as sulfur and nitrogen dioxide. These must not exceed the following levels:

CO: 9.4 particles per million for a period of 8 hours.

9.4 particles per million for a period of 8 hours. SW 2 : 0.075 ppm in 4 hours.

0.075 ppm in 4 hours. NO 2 : 0.1 ppm in one hour.

Human activity is the main responsible for air pollution, especially in cities.

Health Effects of Air Pollution

While certain levels of air quality may not affect the general population, there are groups that are particularly sensitive. This includes people with allergies or breathing disorders, heart disease, older adults, pregnant women, and children.

Contact with polluted air can cause or trigger various symptoms, such as irritation to the eyes and nose, sore throat, bronchial cough and fatigue. On the other hand, chronic exposure to polluted air increases the risk of developing some pathologies. These include allergic rhinitis and asthma.

It is estimated that Every year more than 7 million people die in the world due to various pathologies (stroke, lung cancer and heart attacks) complicated by air pollution. In particular, it has been found in research that increases in SO2 and NO2 are associated with a higher incidence of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Tips to protect yourself from the effects of air pollution

Here are some recommendations to protect yourself from the effects of air pollution and thus avoid damage to health.

1. Be attentive to the news

Today we have various means to access information. They should be used to obtain information about various events (eg wildfires) and to know when the air is unhealthy.

The next thing to keep in mind, especially in the most vulnerable people, is not to expose yourself, avoiding contamination by particles. It is advisable to stay inside homes, offices or vehicles when the air is not suitable.

3. Hermetic spaces

Keep everything closed if contamination levels are high on the outside of our homes. People with allergies or respiratory problems should ensure that doors and windows close well and are as tight as possible.

4. Air purifiers

One option to consider is air purifiers to reduce pollution, as well as the concentration levels of various particles. They can be very useful for those who suffer from allergies, helping to prevent or mitigate symptoms.

5. Adjust the air conditioning

In some cases, you have the option of adjusting the air conditioning so that the air recirculates internally, preventing the outsider from entering.

6. HEPA filters

Both in air conditioners and heating systems, it is recommended to use HEPA filters. They are considered more efficient at absorbing small particles. Also, these filters should be changed regularly.

7. Use of extractors

Extractors are recommended, especially when cooking, to help dispel smoke and odors that may affect you. Even more so if the doors and windows remain closed.

8. No smoking

Air quality starts at home. Therefore, We must not pollute the interior by smoking or allowing others to smoke. In closed spaces, the smoke takes longer to dissipate.

9. Ventilate periodically

Although it is recommended to keep the spaces closed, when possible, the house also needs to be ventilated to improve indoor air quality.

10. Plants are good allies

The benefits of having plants at home are diverse. Even can help clean the air, in addition to being decorative.

11. Protection when leaving

It is not good to go out when the air is very polluted. But if this is unavoidable, you have to protect yourself by wearing a mask, even glasses, to prevent irritation of the ocular mucosa.

12. Streets with traffic

Whether you go on foot or by vehicle, avoid the most congested streets. On secondary streets and with less traffic, exposure to vehicle emissions can be reduced.

13. Avoid urban canyons

Is named urban canyons to relatively narrow traffic lanes with very tall buildings on both sides. These spaces have been studied in various research, because trap pollution due to less air circulation.

14 hours beak

It also tries to adjust the departure times as much as possible. You should avoid being on the street during the hours beak, when there are more vehicles on the road and exhaust emissions are higher.

15. Breathe through your nose

Breathing through your nose is better than breathing through your mouth, because the cilia or hairs that line the inside of the nostrils retain part of the dust particles.

16. Drink water

Not only do you prevent dehydration, but you this helps you breathe better, keeping the moisture in the mucous membranes. Also, smoke and dust cause a dry throat, which can cause you to cough.

17. Stay healthy

Staying in good shape and being able to breathe well go hand in hand. And that is achieved with a good diet and physical activity.

18. Exercise in closed spaces

Although it is not always the most recommended, when the outside air is polluted it is preferable to exercise in closed spaces. At least while the contingency lasts. Remember that when you exercise you inhale more.

19. Emergency medication

In case you ever need it, always have medication or emergency devices on hand, whether it is inhalers or allergy sufferers. This is especially indicative in patients who already have a diagnosis and have received a prescription in this regard from the specialist.

How to protect yourself in advance from air pollution?

In addition to protecting yourself from the effects of air pollution when they already exist, you also we can do our part to prevent further increases in emissions of particles and toxic gases to the environment. In this sense, it is suggested to take into account the following recommendations:

Avoid burning wood or charcoal, either for heating or for barbecues.

Don’t use leaf blowers for your lawn, as they kick up dust and particles.

Minimize the use of the motor vehicle. Instead, use public transportation, bike, or walk.

Consider swapping your car for an electric, hybrid, or low-energy one.

Do not smoke or allow them to smoke inside your office.

Recycling also helps reduce industrial processes that generate toxic gases.

Plant trees.

If despite protecting yourself with all the measures, symptoms persist due to the effects of air pollution, it is necessary to consult with the doctor. You can’t help but consider the interior of homes either. Indoor pollution can be just as damaging as outdoor pollution.

It might interest you …