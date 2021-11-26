EFE.- Last October, Mexico registered a trade deficit of 2.701 million dollars, a figure that compares with the surplus of 6.256 million dollars in the same month of 2020, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported this Friday.

“The balance of Mexico’s merchandise trade balance in October 2021 was in deficit by an amount of –$ 2.701 million, a balance that compares with a surplus of $ 6.256 million in October 2020; the trade deficit is 11,970 million dollars for January-October “, informed the president of Inegi, Julio A. Santaella, on Twitter.

Exports totaled 41,957.1 million dollars in October, a figure identical to that achieved in the same period last year, the statistical agency said in a statement.

Oil sales rose 105.9% year-on-year and they stood at 2,771.9 million dollars, while non-oil companies fell 3.5% to 39,185.2 million, he detailed.

“Within non-oil exports, those directed to the United States decreased at an annual rate of 2.6% and those channeled to the rest of the world did so by 7.7%,” Inegi pointed out in the bulletin.

Likewise, imports totaled 44,658.1 million dollars, 25.1% more than the amount reported in the same month last year.

Oil purchases grew 72.8% year-on-year, reaching 4,678.4 million dollars, while non-oil purchases increased 21.2%, adding 39,979.7 million dollars.

“For kind of good, there were monthly increases of 1.64% in imports of consumer goods and 1.15% in those of intermediate-use goods, while imports of capital goods had a level similar to that of the previous month (variation of -0.02%) “, added the agency in the text.

Mexico had in 2020 a trade surplus of 34,476.4 million in a year in which exports fell so much such as imports due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the country registered a surplus in the trade balance of 5,820.3 million dollars, a figure that was opposed to the deficit in the trade balance of 13,618 million in 2018.

The 2018 data was almost 25% higher than the negative balance of 10,968 million dollars reported in 2017.

The country is confident that the entry into force in July 2020 of the new trade agreement between Mexico, The United States and Canada, baptized as T-MEC, will help attract investment, to boost trade and will make the Mexican economy grow above 6% this year.

