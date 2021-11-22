EFE.- The Mexican government is negotiating with the United States so that the country agrees to open the export of avocado from Jalisco, a western Mexican state, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader).

“The Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Víctor Villalobos Arámbula, reported that his counterpart from the United States, Thomas Vilsack, has shown interest in the matter,” the agency said in a statement.

Mexico is the world leader in cultivation and export of this fruit, according to Sader, as it contributes one out of every three avocados that enter the international market, with a planted area of ​​241,000 hectares and a production of almost 2.4 million tons in 2020.

But about four fifths of national production and almost all exports come only from Michoacán, a southwestern state with a production volume of more than 1.8 million tons per year.

For this reason, the Mexican Secretary of Agriculture “announced that progress is being made in negotiations with the United States Government to open avocado exports from Jalisco to the market of that country.”

“It is very likely that soon we will deliver the good news of the export of avocado from Jalisco, which will have an important impact for the state,” said Villalobos.

The importance of this fruit for Mexico lies in being the main agricultural export product.

Only from January to September 2021, exports reached 2,187 million dollars, an increase of 5.55% compared to the same period in 2020, the secretariat observed.

In all of 2020, Mexican avocado exports totaled 2,936 million dollars, an annual growth of 0.15% despite the pandemic, according to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

“The main export destination is the United States. Other markets that buy the Mexican product are Japan, Canada, Spain, the Netherlands, France, China, the United Kingdom, Honduras, South Korea and El Salvador, mainly ”, added Sader.

Mexico has anchored its growth perspective of more than 6% of GDP for 2020 to the new Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

The agri-food sector contributes 9.5% of the country’s exports with a value of more than 40,000 million dollars each year, according to the National Agricultural Council (CNA).

