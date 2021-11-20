The report highlights that between 2000 and 2020, China accounted for almost a third of the world’s wealth.

Among the 10 countries there are 3 that are in America: Canada, the United States and Mexico.

At the top of the list is China, whose wealth reached $ 120 trillion (bdd) in 2020, up from $ 7 trillion in 2000.

“We are now richer than ever,” said Jan Mischke, a partner at the McKinsey Global Institute in Zurich.

The distribution of world wealth is as follows:

The McKinsey report details that 68% of the world’s net worth is accumulated in the real estate market. The rest is in other sectors such as infrastructure, machinery and equipment.