EFE.- Mexico faces the new year 2022 with multiple fronts open from the challenge of reaching 100% coverage in the two doses of the vaccine against covid-19 to controlling a migratory crisis that reaches unprecedented levels or curbing inflation, greater than 7 percent.

Vaccine coverage

Mexico started vaccination on December 24, 2020 before any other Latin American country, with the exception of Puerto Rico, but that has not been reflected in its campaign to inoculate the population, which barely reaches 56% in full doses, far from nations like Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador or Cuba.

The advance of the omicron variant has set off all the alarms among virologists, who are calling for progress in booster inoculations, which only began at the beginning of December among the more than 12 million people over 60 years of age.

Migratory crisis

The year that is about to end broke all the records in immigration matters and this was reflected in data such as that of asylum seekers, which reached 123,187, in addition to the arrests of immigrants, which as of October exceeded 228,115 people. These are figures that had not been seen in 15 years.

Read: Elections 2021: Morena sweeps the states, but loses CDMX media

The continuation in the United States of the controversial “Stay in Mexico” program, which forces people seeking refuge in that country to remain in Mexican territory while their cases are resolved, and the constant presence of the National Guard on the border with Central America will continue marking the agenda.

The conflict with the INE

The clash between President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the National Electoral Institute (INE), the autonomous body in charge of organizing the elections, will continue during 2022 at the expense of the recall referendum promoted by the president.

The revocation is an exercise in direct democracy where people are asked if they want the president to continue in office or resign, which has been a López Obrador flag but has generated a disagreement with the institute, which insists on that it does not have the money to do it after suffering a 4,1900 million pesos ($ 240 million) cut in its 2022 budget.

Control inflation

Price growth reached its highest point in 20 years during 2021, reaching 7.3% per year in November, this growth, as has happened in the rest of the world, is due to bottlenecks in supply chains.

Do not miss: Elections 2021: Morena sweeps in the states, but loses CDMX media

The rise in the prices of goods and services has far exceeded the central bank’s target limit of 4%, which is why the Bank of Mexico has responded with increases in reference interest rates, which are currently at 5.5%.

Tourist income

Despite the fact that restrictions were never imposed on foreign tourist arrivals, 2020 and 2021 have meant a blow to the country’s finances, which under normal conditions usually accumulate up to 8% of the value of its GDP in tourist income.

The Government hopes that 2022 will be a year in which the 2019 figures can be seen again, an expectation that coincides with the North American securities rating agency Moody’s, which has reported that the next 12 months will be similar to what was registered before the pandemic .

Recover GDP growth

Mexico’s GDP grew by 5.4% during 2021, seven tenths below the 6.1% initially estimated by the central bank, among other factors due to inflation, capital outflows abroad and the reduction in investments due to the uncertainty generated by the López Obrador government.

The advance of the pandemic and the uncertainty of the new variants are other factors that affect this growth, which has slowed down in the last quarter of this year, according to Alejandro Díaz León, governor of the Bank of Mexico.

The opening of the new airport

The construction of the Felipe Ángeles airport, whose opening is scheduled for March 2022, is 50% complete and will have an investment of 75,000 million Mexican pesos (about 3.7 billion dollars), after receiving the support of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse.

It may interest you: Selection 2021 | They pay 300 pesos a day to be a flagger at the Dos Bocas refinery

Mobility will be a major challenge for the new infrastructure: work is still ongoing on the roads that will connect it with the current Mexico City International Airport, as well as on the transportation systems to reach the new aerodrome from the city center.

Qualification for the Qatar World Cup

After a turbulent 2021, with three consecutive defeats against the United States, two of them in the final of the Gold Cup and the Concacaf Nations League, Mexico will seek to straighten out the march to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar and reach the long-awaited quarter-finals , which have been denied since 1986.

The qualifying rounds, where the Mexican team is in third place behind the Canadians and the Americans, will reach their final stage, so El Tri will have to secure their ticket in the last six games at the beginning of the year.

Solari for his consolidation (America)

The former Real Madrid coach and current Club América technical director, Santiago Solari, has an opportunity in the next tournament to claim his role as strategist for Mexico’s most winning team after two failures during the Liga MX league.

América has signed two good seasons, achieving second and first place in the table, respectively, however in the direct elimination phase that takes place after the regular phase, it has not managed to consolidate the dominance it has achieved during the previous 17 days .

Longoria’s third title

Paola Longoria will pursue her third title at the 2022 World Games, in Birmingham (United States) next July, a multi-sport tournament that is held every four years, and which includes disciplines that do not enter the Olympic Games.

The racquetball player is currently one of the best individual athletes in the country, has the world title of the International Racquetball Federation, has won gold three times during the Pan American Games and holds the National Sports Award.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel