In a bowl we mix the yeast with the warm water and stir well until dilute. Let stand for 10 minutes, in a warm place, until it starts to bubble. Add a couple of tablespoons of the flour, knead until smooth, cover with plastic wrap and let it rise for half an hour near a heat source.

Meanwhile we mix the dry ingredients by placing the flour, sugar, zest of half an orange and a pinch of salt in a deep and wide container. We can also add a teaspoon of ground anise to flavor. In another deep bowl we mix two eggs, one egg yolk, the orange juice and 85 g of creamy butter. We add the latter to the mixture of dry ingredients and mix well.

When the yeast mixture has settled long enough, we add it to the previous dough, along with the candied fruit cut into small cubes. Knead for about 20 minutes or until the dough, which is quite sticky, has become smooth and can be detached from the work surface without problem. If this is not the case, add more flour, little by little, without going overboard so that it remains hydrated.

We introduce the dough in a container smeared with butter, cover with a clean cloth and we leave in a warm place until doubled in volume. This can take several hours, depending on the ambient temperature. When it is ready, we degas by slightly kneading, we form an oval thread and place on a baking tray to let it rise again.

Meanwhile we prepare the scabs, which are the white strips that decorate the bun. Mix the remaining 45 grams of butter with the icing sugar until obtaining a cream. Add the egg yolk and flour and knead. We take portions of the dough, stretch them and crush them with our hands making strips about 2 cm wide by 12 long. Cut strips of quince paste and candied fruit.

Brush the thread with beaten egg and place the crusts on the surface, along with the strips of quince paste and candied fruit. Sprinkle with sugar and cook in the oven, preheated to 190ºC with heat up and down, for 10 minutes. We lower the temperature to 180ºC and cook for 10-15 more minutes or until golden. We remove, temper and serve.