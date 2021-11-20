Nov 20, 2021 at 07:21 CET



The Mexican Julio César “Rey” Martínez retained the flyweight title of the World Boxing Council on Friday, after his fight against the Puerto Rican McWilliams Arroyo ended with “no answer” (no decision).

After two rounds, the doctor decided that Arroyo could not continue, due to a cut in the right eyelid, in a fight in New Hamshire, in which the Mexican had reacted from a fall and had an advantage.

Originally from La Ceiba, Arroyo dropped the defending monarch with a good left hook in the first round; went for more, but Martínez waited for him and with a hook sent him to the ground.

The 26-year-old Mexican, nine less than his opponent, won the second round in which he tried to hurt the Caribbean, cut in a head butt, but was not enough to win before the limit.

The fighters were going to fight on February 27, but hours before the fight Martínez injured his right hand; that day Arroyo beat Mexican Abraham Rodríguez, who accepted the role of emerging fighter, by knockout.

Martínez has 18 victories, 14 before the limit, and a loss, and Arroyo 21 wins, 16 by knockout, with four setbacks.

The mexican is one of the most beloved boxers in his country for coming from a humble family and showing a fighting style always forward, in addition to showing a flowery verb before the media, with his phrase “with everything, except fear.”

Won the WBC title on December 20, 2019, defeating Nicaraguan Cristofer Rosales by knockout in the ninth round, in Arizona.

A few months ago he had announced to Efe his interest in jump in 2022 to the super flyweight division to try to reign in a weight in which the champion of the World Council is the Mexican Juan Francisco Estrada, one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of the moment.

In that category, Estrada will defend the title in March next year against the Nicaraguan Román “Chicolatito” González, while the Mexican Carlos Cuadras will go against the Thai Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

Arroyo holds the interim scepter of the World Council.