Megacable considered that it is unfounded and unjustified the resolution of the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) that indicates that the company has substantial power in the supply market of restricted television and audio service (STAR) in 9 municipalities within the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Puebla and Querétaro.

According to the company, this investigation began with the rescue that the firm carried out Axtel’s residential segment, which represents a small portion of its business, which, the Ninth Transitory Article of the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law allows this type of acquisitions, so it was not derived from the performance of any kind of anticompetitive conduct.

“Megacable does not coincide with the arguments made by the Plenary of the IFT in said resolution, since they do not reflect the reality of the market in 2019, the year of the investigation, nor in 2020 or that of the current market,” he said.

And it is that, he specified, for many years the telecommunications industry has been an open market with frank competition, in which they face larger operators in terms of infrastructure or number of subscribers.

“It is important to note that the resolution only refers to the declaration of Megacable as an alleged economic agent with substantial power in the nine identified municipalities; which does not imply the commission of an anticompetitive practice, either absolute or relative, nor does it imply that Megacable is considered as a preponderant economic agent ”.

Likewise, it specified that in terms of the above considerations, it assured that its performance has always been carried out under conditions of effective competition and for the benefit of its subscribers.

